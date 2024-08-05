B. Moore Dance Presents THE HEART AND SOUL OF DONNY HATHAWAY World Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



B. MOORE DANCE will present, “The Heart and Soul of Donny Hathaway," an innovative and immersive dance concert performance crafted to celebrate the legacy of the renowned musician, song writer and composer.

Under the direction and choreography of Bridget L. Moore, this extraordinary dance experience offers a contemporary interpretation of Donny Hathaway's music, showcasing a seamless blend of various genres. Performances will take place on August 23-24, 2024, at Booker T. Washington HSPVA-Black Box Theatre.

"The Heart and Soul of Donny Hathaway" features exceptional artists who have collaborated on multiple projects with B. MOORE DANCE, and features Gary Williams, Principal at Booker T. Washington HSPVA, whose commanding vocals are sure to astound attendees!

“Mirek.e.l” adds soulful melodies, creating enchantment with her powerful voice, and the eloquent poet Brandon Goodluv will weave insightful spoken word pieces into the performance, enhancing the overall experience! Kwinton Gray, the virtuoso keyboardist, brings his expertise to the stage for the fifth time with B. MOORE DANCE. Gray has an extensive music background, including touring with Janet Jackson and most recently, contributing his skills on keyboard for Lalah Hathaway, the eldest daughter of Donny Hathaway!

Artistic-Executive Director, Bridget L. Moore is also honored to confer with Donnita Hathaway, the youngest daughter and leader of the Donny Hathaway Legacy Project, who is wholeheartedly supporting this extraordinary performance endeavor!

Moore, says, “This is an incredible opportunity for the broader community to come out and support performances that bring local and globally recognized artists together, particularly alumnus of Booker T. Washington HSPVA.

Choosing to produce this special performance at Booker T., a place that many credit as the point of origin and a wonderful catalyst for bringing our artistic dreams to fruition, is most appropriate."

"The Heart and Soul of Donny Hathaway" not only pays homage to a musical legend but also serves as a testament to the vitality of Dallas's artistic community, representing the collaborative spirit and artistic excellence that resonates throughout the city. With the involvement of local artists and the support of the community, the production promises to deliver a poignant and engaging tribute to the late and great, Donny Hathaway!

ABOUT B. MOORE DANCE

B. MOORE DANCE, founded in 2018, is a Dallas-based contemporary modern dance company. The diverse collective of performing artists are under the artistic direction of Dallas native, Bridget L. Moore. Throughout her illustrious career, Moore sought opportunities to give voice to her passion for teaching and choreographing. She has received international awards and accolades for her outstanding work.

As the Founder and Artistic Director of B. MOORE DANCE, Moore has created a visionary plan of action that is exemplary of her commitment to the dance continuum. The stated mission of B. MOORE DANCE is to empower and transcend generations through the art of dance by cultivating the arts through leadership, education and performances.

This mission aligns with the organizational goals to develop an artistic profile that expands worldwide visibility and exposure through national and international touring. We create new collaborative and community engagement projects, with groundbreaking performances.

B. MOORE DANCE aims to advance dance and cultivate a deeper appreciation and understanding of the fine arts. The company serves as a platform for future artists and leaders through the collective sharing of ideas and providing the critical tools that are necessary for artists to achieve success in all settings.

Moore's choreographic repertoire offers enriched cultural and kinesthetic engagement, drawing from African-American and global dance aesthetics. Renowned for its technical complexity and physical demands, Moore's choreography is characterized by its period-specific nature, seamlessly interweaving historical and cultural narratives through meticulous research and development processes.

Moore has received choreographic commissions from Dallas Theatre Center, TACA, TITAS, Ailey II, Point Park University, Southern Methodist University, The University of Texas at Austin, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, Urban Bush Women, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Bruce Wood Dance/METdance and Red Clay Dance Company, to name a few.

In addition, Moore's work has been presented at New York's-Fall for Dance Festival, Jacob's Pillow ” Inside/Out” series, Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre, Margot & Bill Winspear Opera House, The Joyce Theater and Ailey Citigroup Theater, among others.

THE HEART AND SOUL OF DONNY HATHAWAY

August 23-24, 2024 (3 Performances) Friday 7:30 PM I Saturday, 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Booker T. Washington HSPVA-Black Box Theatre, 2501 Flora St., Dallas, TX 75201

Tickets: $25-$45 and available online at EVENTBRITE or visit us at: www.bmooredance.org.

