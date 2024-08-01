Amanda Reid Returns to North Texas Performing Arts Repertory in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre is proud to announce Amanda Reid will star in Jesus Christ Superstar performing at NTPA's Willow Bend Center of the Arts, Rodenbaugh Theatre, July 31-August 4, 2024.

The cast of 22 professional actors features gifted performers from across the metroplex including NTPA alumna Amanda Reid, a 2023 graduate of the NTPA Academy currently starring in a breakout role in the Apple TV+ family series, "Me." Called "the next Beyonce" by Dallas Morning News, Amanda returns from LA to the NTPA stage to portray the role of Mary Magdalene. As Mary Magdalene, Reid delivers with her powerful vocal talent and an exceptional dramatic performance.

The first musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar has wowed audiences for over 50 years. A timeless work, the rock opera is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, Superstar follows the last week of Jesus Christ's life and the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene and His disciples and followers. Based on the platinum selling album, the musical Jesus Christ Superstar has won numerous accolades including two Tony Awards in 1972 and five Emmy Awards in 2018 for the Jesus Christ Superstar Live television event with John Legend.

The creative team for the NTPA Repertory's production includes NTPA veteran and creative genius Director Nick Mann, award-winning Choreographer Braxton Riddles and NTPA Repertory company favorite Music Director Billy Veer.

The runtime is 2 hours and 30 minutes and the show is recommended for ages 10+. Tickets range from $20-32. The show runs for one weekend with evening performances at 7:30 pm and matinees at 2:00 pm. A special ASL interpreted and captioned performance will be held on Sunday, August 4 at 7:00 pm. Recommended seating for viewing of the ASL interpreter and captions is the stage right side.

North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre is the professional adult theatre company within the 501(c)3 non-profit North Texas Performing Arts family of theatres. The mission of the NTPA Repertory Theatre is to deliver professional-quality theatrical entertainment that inspires audiences and empowers artists; bringing Broadway to the 'Burbs. NTPA Repertory was named the 2019 Best Adult Theatre Company of Plano.

