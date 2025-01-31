African American Museum and Broadway Dallas Open Disney's THE LION KING Exhibit

Broadway Dallas and the African American Museum are unveiling a new exhibit, From Africa to the Broadway Stage: Disney’s The Lion King, that explores how African artwork and designs are reflected in one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage, Disney’s THE LION KING.



From Africa to the Broadway Stage: Disney’s The Lion King will run January 31 through July 3 at the African American Museum, Dallas, just steps from the historic Music Hall at Fair Park where THE LION KING will play 5 weeks this summer, June 4 to July 3, 2025, presented by Broadway Dallas. The exhibit will feature elements from the original Broadway production of THE LION KING alongside a curated selection of African art and artifacts from the permanent collection of the African American Museum, Dallas.



The exhibit unveiling opened with a Libation Ceremony led by the nationally recognized actor, Akin Babatunde, followed by a live performance of “Circle of Life” by THE LION KING alumna, Selloane Nkhela. Remarks were made by Dr. W. Marvin Dulaney, Deputy Director of the African American Museum, Dallas, and Mike Richman, Vice President of Marketing and Patron Services at Broadway Dallas. Additionally, THE LION KING alumni Darian Sanders and Khalifa White performed “Endless Night,” “Shadowland” and the Oscar®-winning “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”



“The exhibit is an excellent example of the inseparable connectivity between the performing arts and the visual arts. We are honored to collaborate with our Fair Park neighbors to display a sample of the iconic works contributing to the energetic production of Disney’s THE LION KING,” said Margie Reese, Interim Executive Director of the African American Museum, Dallas.



"We are thrilled to partner with the African American Museum, Dallas on this groundbreaking exhibit celebrating THE LION KING and its profound cultural and artistic legacy,” said Ken Novice, President and CEO of Broadway Dallas. “This collaboration also allows us to highlight the shared mission of our organizations to inspire and educate through the arts.” THE LION KING returns to Dallas’ Music Hall at Fair Park June 4 – July 3.