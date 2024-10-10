AT&T Performing Arts Center Opens Applications For Groundbreaking Elevator Project

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The AT&T Performing Arts Center is encouraging Dallas artists and arts organizations to apply now for the 2025/2026 Season of The Elevator Project. The application period will remain open for five weeks through Monday, November 11, 2024 at noon.

“We're excited to continue helping local artists and arts organizations bring the best in Dallas performing arts to life on our world-class stages,” said Warren Tranquada, AT&T Performing Arts Center President & CEO. “For more than a decade, the Elevator Project has featured dozens of incredible performances, including world premieres, experimental works, and other new and innovative productions. The Center is proud to sustain this effort that contributes to the vibrant and diverse arts and culture landscape that makes our community such a wonderful place to live.”

Selected applicants are offered a range of free and subsidized resources to support their artistic endeavors, including performance space, ticketing, technical supervision, marketing and more. Productions featuring ethnic or culturally significant themes, requiring unique spaces, or new and experimental works are highly encouraged to apply.

The Elevator Project is made possible through the support and partnership of the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture, The Eugene McDermott Foundation, The Dallas Foundation and the Texas Commission on the Arts.

For more information on the Elevator Project, visit the AT&T Performing Arts Center website and sign up for the Center's newsletter for additional updates.

