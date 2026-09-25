AS YOU LIKE IT and KING LEAR to Open at Stolen Shakespeare Guild

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Stolen Shakespeare Guild will present the 2026 Stolen Shakespeare Festival, “In the Forest and On the Throne,” featuring two of Shakespeare's most celebrated and contrasting works: the enchanting romantic comedy As You Like It and the powerful tragedy King Lear.

Performances run in repertory October 9- November 1, 2026, at Stolen Shakespeare Guild's theatre, 3623 Decatur Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76106. Tickets range from $19.00 to $28.00 and are available online.

The festival is directed by Nathan Autrey with Stephanie Lidstrom and Cade Roberti. Fight Choreography by Nathan Autrey

AS YOU LIKE IT CAST LIST

Molly Kessler as Rosalind

Raden Phillips as Orlando

Faith Berry as Celia

Frank Villalvazo as Oliver

Ben Plopper as Touchstone

Nancy Lamb* as Adam

Lindsey Sinopoli as Phoebe

Benji Zavala as Silvius

Matthew Bearden as Charles/Corin

Jaymes White as William

Julie Alley as Audrey

Jason Morgan* as Le Beau

Cade Roberti as Amiens

Steven Young as Duke Senior/Duke Frederick

Ray Patterson as Jaques

KING LEAR CAST LIST

Steven Young as King Lear

Faith Berry as Cordelia

Molly Kessler as Goneril

Lindsey Sinopoli as Regan

Robert Bradford Smith* as Earl of Gloucester

Frank Villalvazo as Edmund

Benji Zavala as Edgar

Julie Alley as Earl of Kent

Ray Patterson as Duke of Albany

Raden Phillips as Duke of Cornwall

Jason Morgan* as The Fool

Ben Plopper as Oswald

Jaymes White as King of France / Servant

Matthew Bearden as Duke of Burgundy / Knight / Gentleman

Nancy Lamb* as Curan

*Denotes SSG Actor Ensemble Member

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 17 Hrs 44 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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