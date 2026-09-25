AS YOU LIKE IT and KING LEAR to Open at Stolen Shakespeare Guild
Nathan Autrey directs the festival featuring Molly Kessler and Steven Young in lead roles.
Stolen Shakespeare Guild will present the 2026 Stolen Shakespeare Festival, “In the Forest and On the Throne,” featuring two of Shakespeare's most celebrated and contrasting works: the enchanting romantic comedy As You Like It and the powerful tragedy King Lear.
Performances run in repertory October 9- November 1, 2026, at Stolen Shakespeare Guild's theatre, 3623 Decatur Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76106. Tickets range from $19.00 to $28.00 and are available online.
The festival is directed by Nathan Autrey with Stephanie Lidstrom and Cade Roberti. Fight Choreography by Nathan Autrey
AS YOU LIKE IT CAST LIST
- Molly Kessler as Rosalind
- Raden Phillips as Orlando
- Faith Berry as Celia
- Frank Villalvazo as Oliver
- Ben Plopper as Touchstone
- Nancy Lamb* as Adam
- Lindsey Sinopoli as Phoebe
- Benji Zavala as Silvius
- Matthew Bearden as Charles/Corin
- Jaymes White as William
- Julie Alley as Audrey
- Jason Morgan* as Le Beau
- Cade Roberti as Amiens
- Steven Young as Duke Senior/Duke Frederick
- Ray Patterson as Jaques
KING LEAR CAST LIST
- Steven Young as King Lear
- Faith Berry as Cordelia
- Molly Kessler as Goneril
- Lindsey Sinopoli as Regan
- Robert Bradford Smith* as Earl of Gloucester
- Frank Villalvazo as Edmund
- Benji Zavala as Edgar
- Julie Alley as Earl of Kent
- Ray Patterson as Duke of Albany
- Raden Phillips as Duke of Cornwall
- Jason Morgan* as The Fool
- Ben Plopper as Oswald
- Jaymes White as King of France / Servant
- Matthew Bearden as Duke of Burgundy / Knight / Gentleman
- Nancy Lamb* as Curan
*Denotes SSG Actor Ensemble Member
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