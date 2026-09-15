North Texas Performing Arts to Relocate to NTPA Center of the Arts In Plano

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North Texas Performing Arts, the largest youth theatre organization in the country, is relocating its headquarters to the NTPA Center of the Arts at 2819 W. 15th St. in central Plano.

The new performing arts complex will feature four performance stages, six dance and rehearsal studios, private practice rooms, a set-build shop, and additional spaces supporting NTPA's theatre, education, and community programs. Located just minutes from the George Bush Turnpike at Independence Parkway, the facility will be accessible from across Plano and the broader North Texas community, bringing its over 400,000 visitors annually to its new home surrounded by restaurants, shops, and other neighborhood amenities. NTPA has created a landing page for more information at NTPA.org/HOME.

To support this exciting project, NTPA launched its Save Our Stages capital campaign with a goal of securing $2.5 million in pledges and support to fund, build out, equip, and transition to its new home. Support opportunities include sponsorships for theatres, dance and rehearsal studios, Stars Honor Wall, Actor Photo Gallery and other donor recognition opportunities. NTPA is also seeking volunteers with professional expertise and in-kind services to help reduce the cost of planning, construction, and transition.

NTPA expects to begin construction in August, complete its theatre buildout by December 1, and stage its first performances in the new facility in early January. The transition is intended to preserve continuity for NTPA's students, families, and community participating in its productions, classes, camps, and community programs. With plans moving forward for a new Dallas Stars facility at Willow Bend, NTPA and Centennial are working cooperatively with the City of Plano as the redevelopment proceeds.

A separate facility is being created nearby the performing arts complex to provide a dedicated home for the North Texas Performing Arts Academy.

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