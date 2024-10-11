AIN'T TOO PROUD To Make Bass Hall Debut In February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Performing Arts Fort Worth has announced that tickets are on sale now for AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS. The Broadway smash hit musical comes to Fort Worth just in time for Valentine's Day, playing Bass Hall in a limited engagement February 11-16 as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

Tickets start at $44 and can be purchased online at www.basshall.com/ainttooproud or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) box office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00am – 5:00pm and Saturday 10:00am – 4:00pm. For group sales discounts please visit www.basshall.com/groups.

Featuring the Grammy winning songs and Tony winning moves, AIN'T TOO PROUD is the electrifying musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one and being voted the greatest R&B group of all time by Billboard Magazine in 2017. The rest is history — how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” and so many more.

The musical, which opened on Broadway on Thursday, March 21, 2019, and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, brings the incredible true story of the greatest R&B group of all time to the stage. With a Tony Award nominated book by Dominique Morisseau, AIN'T TOO PROUD features an iconic score made up of The Temptations' legendary songs. Two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff directs, with Tony Award-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

The creative team also includes Tony Award nominee Robert Brill (scenic design), Sue Makkoo (costume design) and Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (original costume design), Ryan O'Gara (lighting design), Jeff Human (sound design), Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (projection design), Ashley Rae Callahan (hair and wig design) and Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (original hair and wig design), Steve Rankin (fight direction), Brian Harlan Brooks (tour resident director), Brett Michael Lockley (associate choreographer), Rick Hip-Flores (music supervisor), and Jenna Wadleigh (production stage manager). Orchestrations are by Tony Award recipient Harold Wheeler, with music arrangements by Kenny Seymour. Casting is by Whitley Theatrical.

The 2nd National Tour of AIN'T TOO PROUD is produced and general managed by Work Light Productions.

AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS comes to Bass Hall as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. Up next on the season is BEETLEJUICE, the hit Broadway musical based on the Tim Burton classic, haunting the Hall this Halloween; Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is coming to Fort Worth in the new musical comedy, MRS. DOUBTFIRE, followed by Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL ringing in the holidays. Continuing the season in 2025 is the return of the world's most popular musical, LES MISÉRABLES; the uproarious new play based on the ultimate whodunit game, CLUE; a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit of Michael Jackson, MJ; Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary musical mashup, remixed for the stage, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL; the highly anticipated revival of the innovative twist on the Wizard of Oz that took Broadway by storm, THE WIZ; and completing the season, the original musical from award-winning country music songwriters Brandy Clark and Mineral Wells native Shane McAnally, SHUCKED. Visit www.basshall.com/batb for more information.

