A QUEER CAROL Announced At Uptown Players

Uptown Players will present regional premiere of A Queer Carol, running from December 6 to December 15, 2024, at the Kalita Humphreys Theater.

This adaptation, written by Joe Godfrey, reimagines Scrooge as "Ben" Scrooge, a wealthy interior decorator estranged from meaningful relationships. Through visits from the spirits of Christmas Past, Present (a vibrant drag queen), and Future, Scrooge must confront his life choices and relationships, especially with his former partner, Jake Marley.

Tickets are available now at uptownplayers.org.

About Uptown Players:

Uptown Players is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, presenting plays and musicals that challenge audiences artistically and create greater positive public awareness and acceptance through the performing arts. Currently Uptown Players is on its twenty-third season and our fifteenth at the Kalita Humphreys Theater. Uptown Players is one of the leading regional theaters in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and provides a safe place for LGBTQ+ patrons and their allies to explore life choices through great theatre themes such as relationships, family, prejudice, and values. Throughout its 23 seasons, Uptown Players has received over 30 Theater Critics Forum Awards and has been named the best theatre company numerous times by the Dallas Voice Readers, the Dallas Observer, as well as D Magazine, which also ran a feature. Uptown Players has been featured on WFAA's Daybreak and Good Morning Texas programs, Texas Today on KXAS and Fun on the Run on CW-33.

Uptown Players has presented numerous world premieres, including Silver Foxes (2023), A Very Sordid Wedding (2021), A Very Judy Christmas (2018), Gilligan's Fire Island (2015), Redesigning Women (2013), and Crazy Just Like Me (2011). In addition, Uptown Players has produced the United States premieres of the West End hit musical Soho Cinders (2014) and the Pet Shop Boys Musical Closer to Heaven (2010). Uptown Players was the first regional theater in the United States to present the Tony Award Winner The Boy from Oz and the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning musical Next to Normal, following the closing of the Broadway productions. Each season, Uptown Players presents several regional premieres. Past premieres include productions of Head Over Heels; Fun Home; Kinky Boots; The Cake; The View Upstairs; Priscilla, Queen of the Desert; The Legend of Georgia McBride; It Shoulda Been You; End of the Rainbow; The Nance; Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike; and The Producers.

