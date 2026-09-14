A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Will Come to Hill Country Community Theatre

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Hill Country Community Theatre will open its 41st season with the wickedly funny, Tony Award-winning musical comedy A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, running weekends September 25th through October 11th, 2026.

When the charming but penniless Monty Navarro discovers that he is a distant heir to the wealthy D'Ysquith family fortune, he also learns that several relatives stand between him and the title of Earl of Highhurst. Rather than patiently waiting for fate to take its course, Monty decides to help things along. What follows is a fast-paced musical comedy filled with romance, ambition, mistaken identities, outrageous characters, and increasingly inventive attempts to move Monty up the family tree.

The production features Cody Petty as Monty Navarro, the ambitious young man at the center of the story; Meg Taylor as Sibella Hallward and Christine Jones as Phoebe D'Ysquith, the two very different women competing for Monty's affections; and Lori Fort as Miss Shingle, whose revelation sets Monty's adventure in motion.

In one of the musical's signature theatrical challenges, Daniel Melton takes on seven members of the eccentric D'Ysquith family, transforming from one ill-fated relative to another throughout the production.

Rounding out the cast and appearing in a variety of roles are Tanner Clakley, Morgan Clarke, Parker Bell, Charles McLean, Heidi Melton, and Faris Sanders.

Winner of the 2014 Tony Award for Best Musical, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder combines classic musical theatre with sharp wit, farce, and a delightfully dark sense of humor.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m., September 25th through October 11th.

HCCT will celebrate the opening of Season 41 with its Opening Night Gala on Friday, September 25th. The theatre will welcome guests beginning at 6:30 p.m. for complimentary food and drinks, with the curtain rising at 7:30 p.m.

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