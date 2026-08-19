Hill Country Community Theatre Honors Louraine Robertson After Nearly 30 Years Of Volunteer Service

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After nearly three decades of extraordinary volunteer service, longtime Hill Country Community Theatre Box Office Manager Louraine Robertson will retire at the end of August.

Robertson has been a steadfast part of HCCT since 1997, giving countless hours to the theatre and becoming a familiar and beloved presence to generations of patrons, actors, directors, and volunteers.

For nearly 30 years, Robertson has been one of the first smiling faces patrons encounter at HCCT. She has answered countless phone calls, assisted thousands of audience members with tickets and reservations, welcomed newcomers to the theatre, and remained a constant presence as HCCT has grown and changed through the years.

What makes Robertson's service particularly remarkable is that she has given her many years in the HCCT box office entirely as a volunteer.

'Louraine has given an extraordinary amount of herself to this theatre,' said HCCT Executive Director Heidi Melton. 'For nearly 30 years, she has given us her time, her kindness, her patience, and her friendship. It is difficult to put into words what that kind of dedication means to an organization like ours. To say she will be missed is an understatement.'

HCCT celebrated Robertson's service on Friday, August 14, during a special gathering held in conjunction with the Opening Night Gala for The Mystery of Irma Vep. Members of the community, patrons, volunteers, and friends were invited to stop by the theatre to visit with Robertson, share memories, and thank her for the many years she has given to HCCT.

While Robertson may be retiring from her regular duties, her name will remain a permanent part of the theatre she has served for so many years. In recognition of her extraordinary commitment, HCCT will name its box office the Louraine Robertson Box Office.

Robertson and her husband, John, will also receive two complimentary tickets to every HCCT mainstage production for the rest of their lives, ensuring that although she may no longer be behind the box office window, she will remain part of the HCCT family for years to come.

'We wanted to honor Louraine in a way that reflects just how much she has meant to this organization,' Melton said. 'There are people whose contributions become woven into the history of a place, and Louraine is one of those people. Her generosity and countless hours of service have left a lasting mark on HCCT, and naming the box office in her honor means that legacy will always be part of our theatre.'

Robertson will remain with HCCT through the end of August before officially beginning her retirement. She and John look forward to having more time together and continuing their travels around the country.

Hill Country Community Theatre extends its deepest gratitude to Louraine Robertson for nearly 30 years of friendship, dedication, and volunteer service to HCCT and the Highland Lakes community.

ABOUT HILL COUNTRY COMMUNITY THEATRE

Since 1985, Hill Country Community Theatre has been a nonprofit organization that brings high-quality theatrical productions to Cottonwood Shores, Texas, and the surrounding areas. HCCT's mission is to provide opportunities for people of all ages to participate in, appreciate, and enjoy live theatre.

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