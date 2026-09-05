JEKYLL & HYDE: THE MUSICAL To Be Presented By GPAC

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The Grand Prairie Arts Council is set to present Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical, with music by Frank Wildhorn, book and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse, and conceived for the stage by Steve Cuden and Frank Wildhorn. Directed by Michael Brown, the production runs September 18-27 at the historic Uptown Theater, 120 E. Main St., Grand Prairie, TX 75050.

Based on Robert Louis Stevenson's classic tale, Jekyll & Hyde follows brilliant physician Dr. Henry Jekyll (Brendan Reimer), who becomes obsessed with separating the good and evil within mankind. Despite the concerns of his closest friend and lawyer, Gabriel Utterson (Nathan Beltran), Jekyll becomes determined to prove his theories. When his research is rejected, he takes matters into his own hands and experiments on himself-unleashing his dangerous and ruthless alter ego, Edward Hyde (Brendan Reimer).

As Jekyll struggles to control the darkness he has unleashed, his increasingly dangerous double life threatens his future with his devoted fiancée, Emma Carew (Katherine Spellmon), and places a strain on those closest to him, including Emma's father, Sir Danvers Carew (Bill Combs).

Meanwhile, Jekyll's world becomes intertwined with Lucy Harris (Andara Shahdae), a young woman working at the Red Rat who dreams of a different life. Her encounters with both Jekyll and Hyde draw her deeper into his divided world, while Hyde's growing appetite for violence begins to leave a trail of destruction across London. At the Red Rat, Spider (John Harvey) presides over the darker side of the city that becomes increasingly entangled with Hyde.

Featuring a haunting score with songs including 'Someone Like You,' 'A New Life,' and 'Confrontation,' Jekyll & Hyde is a dark and thrilling musical exploring love, obsession, morality, and the battle between the light and darkness within us all.

CONTENT ADVISORY: This production contains mature themes, violence, murder and death, sexual situations and references, substance use, and other dark subject matter. Parental discretion is advised.

Tickets start at $20 (plus service fee) and are available at: https://www.prekindle.com/events/grandprairieartscounciluptowntheater

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