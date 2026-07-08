HCCT Youth Summer Theatre Camp To Present DISNEY'S NEWSIES JR.

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Hill Country Community Theatre will present Disney's Newsies Jr. July 16–19, featuring talented young performers from HCCT's annual Youth Summer Theatre Camp.

Inspired by the true story of the Newsboys' Strike of 1899, Newsies Jr. follows charismatic newsboy Jack Kelly and a band of young “newsies” who dream of a better life beyond the streets of New York City. When powerful newspaper publishers raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack and his fellow newsies unite to stand up for what is right. Filled with friendship, courage, determination, and memorable songs, Newsies Jr. is an uplifting story about finding your voice and discovering the power of standing together.

The production is the culmination of HCCT's intensive two-week Youth Summer Theatre Camp, which gives young performers ages 8–17 the opportunity to experience the process of bringing a fully staged musical to life. Camp participants spend their days rehearsing music, choreography, scenes, and staging while learning the importance of teamwork, discipline, creativity, and collaboration.

Interest in this year's program reached an unprecedented level. All 35 available camp spaces were filled within just three weeks of enrollment opening, and additional students were placed on a waitlist. The strong response reflects the growing demand for youth theatre opportunities in the Highland Lakes community.

Performances of Newsies Jr. will be held at Hill Country Community Theatre on the following dates:

Thursday, July 16 at 6:00 p.m.

Friday, July 17 at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 18 at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 19 at 2:00 p.m.

Adult tickets are $15 plus applicable fees, and youth tickets are $10 plus applicable fees.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.thehcct.org or by calling the HCCT Box Office at 830-798-8944.

Hill Country Community Theatre is located at 4003 W FM 2147 in Cottonwood Shores.

ABOUT HILL COUNTRY COMMUNITY THEATRE

Since 1985, Hill Country Community Theatre has been a nonprofit organization that brings high-quality theatrical productions to Cottonwood Shores, Texas, and the surrounding areas. HCCT's mission is to provide opportunities for people of all ages to participate in, appreciate, and enjoy live theatre.

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