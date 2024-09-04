Fran Lebowitz Comes to the Eisemann Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Eisemann Center for Performing Arts has announced that renowned author, public speaker, and cultural icon Fran Lebowitz will be taking the stage on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 7:30 PM in the Hill Performance Hall. Known for her acerbic wit, sharp social commentary, and distinctive style, Lebowitz is expected to deliver an evening of thought-provoking humor that audiences won’t want to miss.

Lebowitz’s career spans decades, with her work touching on everything from politics and society to pop culture and the absurdities of modern life. A celebrated author of essays and books such as Metropolitan Life and Social Studies, Lebowitz has also become a sought-after public speaker, known for her candid, no-nonsense opinions and lively conversations. Her recent appearance in the Netflix documentary series Pretend It’s a City, directed by Martin Scorsese, has only solidified her status as a cultural icon and commentator.

The event will feature a moderated conversation followed by an audience Q&A, offering attendees the opportunity to engage directly with Lebowitz.

Tickets start at $35 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, two hours before showtime on Sundays, and through intermission on performance evenings/Sundays.

