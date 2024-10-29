Federico García Lorca's BLOOD WEDDING Announced At Cal State Fullerton

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cal State's Fullerton's Department of Theatre and Dance will present celebrated Spanish poet and playwright Federico García Lorca's “Blood Wedding.”

Inspired by a 1928 newspaper article, it is the tumultuous tale of two families intertwined by a generational cycle of murder and revenge where an arranged marriage between two wealthy families sets in motion a series of tragic events where no one is left unscathed. Directed by Tyler Garcia with translation by Tanya Ronder. “Blood Wedding” runs through November 2 on campus in Clayes Performing Art Center's Young Theatre.

Federico García Lorca is considered one of the most important Spanish poets and playwrights of the 20th century. “Blood Wedding” – his first major theatrical success – is credited with ushering in a new golden age Spanish theatre and is often grouped with Lorca's “Rural Trilogy,” a set of critiques on middle-class Spanish society that includes “Yerma” and “The House of Bernarda Alba.” Lorca also collaborated creatively with Surrealist artist Salvador Dali. Tragically, Lorca was just 38 when he was arrested and assassinated by fascist forces, which many scholars attribute to his ardent support of socialism and his open homosexuality. In the late 1930s, dictator Francisco Franco placed a ban on Lorca's work and silenced discussion of his life and death. The ban was removed in 1954, but censorship continued until 1975 when Franco died. Since then, Lorca's previously lost works have been published, including “Sonnets of Dark Love” and “My Cousin Aurelia.”

Director Tyler Garcia was raised in Hesperia and moved to Orange County at 18 to attend the University of California, Irvine where he received a B.A. in Drama. He is currently pursuing a M.F.A. in Directing from Cal State Fullerton. As a theatre artist, he gravitates toward LGBTQ+ and Latinx themes, seeing them as a way to “uplift and share stories from [his] history and culture.”

General Admission tickets are $14 ($12 Titan Discount) and are available online or by calling (657-278-3371) or visiting the Clayes Performing Arts Center Box Office, 12-4 pm, Tuesday through Friday. CSUF students receive one complimentary ticket per production.

Join us later this month for “Lost Girl,” a refreshing and imaginative tale that catches up with Wendy Darling after her adventures with Peter Pan in Neverland. General Admission tickets for “Lost Girl” are $14 ($12 Titan Discount) and are available by calling (657) 278-3371, 12-4 pm, Tuesday through Friday at the Clayes Performing Arts Center Box Office or online. CSUF students receive one complimentary ticket per production.

Comments