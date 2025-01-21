Emanuel Ax And Anthony McGill To Present A Special Recital In Orange County

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Philharmonic Society of Orange County will present award-winning pianist Emanuel Ax and New York Philharmonic principal clarinetist Anthony McGill in a special recital on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 8pm at the Irvine Barclay Theatre.

This performance will feature a diverse program that seamlessly weaves together works by celebrated living composers and timeless classics. Highlights include compositions by African American composers such as Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, and James Lee III, alongside Leonard Bernstein's iconic sonata and Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata. A pre-concert lecture with KUSC's Brian Lauritzen will begin at 7pm. Community educational events will be held in conjunction with this event.

Born to Polish parents in what is today Lviv, Ukraine, Emanuel Ax moved to Winnipeg, Canada, with his family when he was a young boy. Ax made his New York debut in the Young Concert Artists Series, and in 1974 won the first Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Competition in Tel Aviv. In 1975 he won the Michaels Award of Young Concert Artists, followed four years later by the Avery Fisher Prize.

Emanuel Ax has collaborated with major orchestras, conductors, and composers from around the world. During the 2023/24 season, he premiered Anders Hillborg's Piano Concerto, a piece commissioned for him by the San Francisco Symphony and Esa-Pekka Salonen, with subsequent performances in Stockholm and New York. Ax also toured and recorded Beethoven for 3 with Leonidas Kavakos and Yo-Yo Ma. His recital appearances included a performance at Carnegie Hall and an extensive European tour with concerts in the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, and France.

Mr. Ax has been a Sony Classical exclusive recording artist since 1987 and, following the success of the Brahms Trios with Kavakos and Ma, the trio launched an ambitious, multi-year project to record all the Beethoven Trios and Symphonies arranged for trio of which the first two discs have recently been released. He has received GRAMMY Awards for the second and third volumes of his cycle of Haydn's piano sonatas. He has also made a series of GRAMMY-winning recordings with cellist Yo-Yo Ma of the Beethoven and Brahms sonatas for cello and piano. In the 2004/05 season Mr. Ax contributed to an International EMMY Award-winning BBC documentary commemorating the Holocaust that aired on the 60th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. In 2013, Mr. Ax's recording Variations received the Echo Klassik Award for Solo Recording of the Year (19th Century Music/Piano).

Mr. Ax is also a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and holds honorary doctorates of music from Skidmore College, New England Conservatory of Music, Yale University, and Columbia University.

Hailed for his "trademark brilliance, penetrating sound and rich character" (New York Times), clarinetist Anthony McGill enjoys a dynamic international solo and chamber music career and is principal clarinet of the New York Philharmonic-the first African American principal player in the organization's history. He is the recipient of the 2020 Avery Fisher Prize, one of classical music's most significant awards. McGill appears as a soloist with top orchestras, including the New York and Los Angeles Philharmonics, the Metropolitan Opera, and the Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, and Detroit Symphony Orchestras. He performed alongside Itzhak Perlman, Yo-Yo Ma, and Gabriela Montero at the inauguration of President Barack Obama, premiering a piece by John Williams. As a chamber musician, McGill is a collaborator of the Brentano, Daedalus, Guarneri, JACK, Miró, Pacifica, Shanghai, Takács, and Tokyo Quartets, and performs with leading artists including Emanuel Ax, Inon Barnatan, Gloria Chien, Yefim Bronfman, Gil Shaham, Midori, Mitsuko Uchida, and Lang Lang. He serves on the faculty of The Juilliard School and is the Artistic Director for Juilliard's Music Advancement Program. He holds the William R. and Hyunah Yu Brody Distinguished Chair at the Curtis Institute of Music.

In 2020, McGill's #TakeTwoKnees campaign protesting the death of George Floyd and historic racial injustice went viral. In 2023, he partnered with Bryan Stevenson and the Equal Justice Initiative to organize a classical music industry convening at EJI's Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama, in which leaders and artists in classical music examined America's history of racial inequality and how this legacy continues to impact their work.

Ticket prices for this concert start at $59. For more information, contact the Philharmonic Society Box Office at (949) 553-2422, ext. 1, online at philharmonicsociety.org, at the Irvine Barclay Theatre Box Office at (949) 854-4646, and online at www.TheBarclay.org

