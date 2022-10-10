Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DISNEY'S FROZEN Announced At Segerstrom Center For The Arts

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Disney's Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play a three-week premiere engagement at Segerstrom Hall.

Oct. 10, 2022  
Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Segerstrom Center for the Arts announced today that tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney's Frozen are on sale October 17 at 10:00 am to the public at scfta.org, or by calling 714-556-2787 and at the box office 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626.

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Disney's Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play a three-week premiere engagement at Segerstrom Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts beginning Wednesday, February 1, 2023 playing through Sunday, February 19, 2023. Opening Night is Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 7:30pm.

In Costa Mesa, Frozen will play Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30pm; Saturdays 2:00pm and 7:30pm and Sundays at 1:00pm and 6:30pm. VIP Ticket Packages, which include prime seat locations and a VIP Fan Pack, are also available. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling SCFTA Group (714) 755-0236.

There are currently five productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Australia, Japan, London and Hamburg. The Tony-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre. Since its Los Angeles premiere in 2019, the North American tour of Frozen has welcomed more than one million guests in 21 cities. The production is scheduled to play 19 cities in 2022-23.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).


