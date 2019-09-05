Betty Buckley Opens Segerstrom Center's 2019-2020 Cabaret Series

Segerstrom Center for the Arts proudly presents Tony Award winner Betty Buckley October 17 - 19 at 7:30 p.m. in Samueli Theater. Following her star turn as Dolly Levi in the hit National Tour of Hello, Dolly! Buckley returns to the Center headlining the opening of the 2019-2020 Cabaret Series. Buckley is one of theater's most respected and legendary leading ladies with an award-winning career that has encompassed TV, film, stage and concert work around the globe. Accompanied by pianist and music director Christian Jacob, Buckley is joined by a quartet of musicians for three intimate evenings of cabaret which will include selections from her newest release Hope, and her acclaimed double album Story Songs, part of which was recorded at the Samueli Theater. Said Playbill, "Buckley tears at the heart like few others can, offering stories in song that are not only entrancing, but wholly worth repeating."



Single tickets for Betty Buckley go on sale August 25 and start at $89. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings of 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.



Betty Buckley won a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella, the Glamour Cat, in Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS. She received her second Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Hesione in Triumph of Love, and an Olivier Award nomination for her critically acclaimed interpretation of Norma Desmond in the London production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard, which she repeated to more rave reviews on Broadway. She is a 2012 Theatre Hall of Fame inductee.



Her other Broadway credits include 1776, Pippin, Song and Dance, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and Carrie. Off-Broadway credits include the world premiere of Horton Foote's The Old Friends for which she received a Drama Desk Nomination in 2014, White's Lies, Lincoln Center's Elegies, the original NYSF production of Edwin Drood, The Eros Trilogy, Juno's Swans and I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking it on the Road. Regional credits include The Perfectionist, Gypsy, The Threepenny Opera, Camino Real, Buffalo Gal, Arsenic and Old Lace, The Old Friends at Houston's Alley Theatre and Grey Gardens at the Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor, NY and The Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles. In London she starred in Promises, Promises, garnering an Evening Standard Award and, in 2013, the British premiere of Dear World.



Her films include M. Night Shyamalan's Split, Brian De Palma's screen version of Stephen King's Carrie, Bruce Beresford's Tender Mercies, Roman Polanski's Frantic, Woody Allen's Another Woman, Lawrence Kasden's Wyatt Earp and Shyamalan's The Happening. On television, Buckley co-starred on the third season of AMC's Preacher and had a recurring role on the CW's Supergirl in 2018. She has guest starred in the NBC Series Chicago Med and in the HBO series The Leftovers and Getting On. She appeared in The Pacific also for HBO and twice on the Kennedy Center Honors. She also starred for three seasons in the HBO series Oz and as Abby Bradford in the hit series Eight is Enough. Buckley has appeared as a guest star in numerous television series, miniseries and films for television including Evergreen, Roses For the Rich, Without a Trace, Law & Order: SVU and Pretty Little Liars.



Buckley tours in concert worldwide with her ensemble of musicians and, recently, was featured in the Royal Albert Hall concert version of Follies in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 85th birthday. She has recorded 18 CDs, including Ghostlight, produced by T Bone Burnett, released in 2014. Hope is Buckley's fifth album on Palmetto Records.





