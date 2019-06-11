All-American Boys Chorus Celebrates America With July 3rd Season Finale Concert

The All-American Boys Chorus, one of the nation's premier boys' choirs, will perform its season finale concert in Southern California at Calvary Church in Tustin on July 3, 2019 before setting off on a 3-week national tour. Serving as one of two full-chorus concerts open to the public each season and led by Artistic Director Wesley Martin, the season finale summer concert will cover patriotic favorites and modern classics.

"The All-American Boys Chorus is one of Orange County's jewels and I am very proud to see them perform such an uplifting concert here at home before they head to the Kennedy Center", said All-American Boys Chorus Board Chairman, Bill Sanderson.

The Chorus, located in Orange County, Calif. is comprised of over 100 boys from 27 cities in Southern California who receive extensive music literacy training with several milestones to complete before reaching the performance-ready chorus level. A majority of its members graduate to top music and academic high schools in Southern California, including the Orange County School of the Arts, Mater Dei High School and Orange Lutheran High School.

Following the July 3rd Southern California concert, the Chorus will tour the East Coast throughout the remainder of July, performing at the Spencer Performing Arts Center in New Mexico, the Millennium Stage at the Kennedy Center and singing the National Anthem at the Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox game in Florida on July 24th among many other venues.

The All-American Boys Chorus has performed before some of the nation's most prestigious audiences -from U.S. Presidents to well-known celebrities, and they have performed with some of today's most successful vocalists including the Pentatonix, Sarah McLachlan, Josh Groban, David Benoit, and Taylor Hicks. They have also worked in collaboration with local organizations including Disney, the Pacific Symphony, and the Pacific Chorale. Tickets for the July 3rd concert are on sale at www.taabc.org.





