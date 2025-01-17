WHODUNIT? AN IMPROVISED MURDER MYSTERY Announced At The Contemporary Theater Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Contemporary Theater Company invites audiences to experience the thrill of the unexpected with the return of its hit series Whodunit? An Improvised Murder Mystery.

Now in its 8th season, this captivating show offers a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience where even the actors are left guessing who the murderer is until the end.

Performances run every Saturday at 7 pm, from January 25 through April 12, with each night promising a completely new story.

“There's nothing quite like Whodunit!,” says General Manager Maggie Cady. “The magic lies in its spontaneity – every show is created on the spot. It's a rollercoaster ride for the cast and the audience alike!”

Set on a remote private island shrouded in intrigue, the story starts with just a few essentials: the actors know their character names and that someone won't make it through the night. Beyond that, it's anyone's guess what twists and turns will unfold.

“People often ask, ‘Do you really make it up as you go?'” says Cady. “The answer is yes! Come to multiple performances, and you'll see just how wildly different each show can be.”

Audiences are drawn back time and again to see how the narrative evolves, collecting exclusive Whodunit? trading cards at each performance as keepsakes.

For fans of mysteries like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, this improvised production offers a delightful blend of suspense, comedy, and creativity. The stakes are high, the laughs are plentiful, and the outcome is entirely in the hands of the performers.

Tickets and more information are available at www.contemporarytheatercompany.com or by calling 401-218-0282.

