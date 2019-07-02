VIDEO: Get A First Look At BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE at Goodspeed Musicals

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Goodspeed Musicals's Because of Winn Dixie. This touching tale based on the award-winning novel by Kate DiCamillo will run through September 1 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn. Check out the video below!

In a Southern town filled with lost souls, a new leash on life is just around the corner when a preacher and his daughter take in a mutt named Winn Dixie. The beloved, award-winning novel about a quirky community learning to get along now sings for the first time in this uplifting new musical. Let Grammy and Tony winner Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening) and Tony nominee Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde, Mean Girls) take you on a heartwarming adventure for all ages. Because of Winn Dixie is made possible in part by Updike, Kelley & Spellacy, P.C., the Lucille Lortel Foundation, Robinson + Cole and ACMT, Inc.. This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Because of Winn Dixie will be Directed by John Rando and Choreographed by Chris Bailey with Animal Direction by William Berloni.

Because of Winn Dixie features Book and Lyrics by Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Her Broadway credits include the current hit Mean Girls and the international sensation Legally Blonde which earned an Olivier Award for Best New Musical. Her Off-Broadway and regional credits include The Explorers Club (Outer Critics Circle, Best Play); Sarah, Plain and Tall; Halftime and 3hree. Ms. Benjamin wrote additional book and lyrics for Goodspeed Musicals reimagined production of Pirates of Penzance which she co-conceived withGordon Greenberg and John McDaniel. Ms. Benjamin's upcoming musicals include Huzzah!, Life of the Party and Dave. Her numerous TV credits include Unhappily Ever After; Whoa! Sunday with Mo Rocca, The Electric Company, Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris, and Julie's Greenroom. She is a recipient of the Kleban Foundation Award and a Jonathan Larson Grant.

Music for Because of Winn Dixie is by Tony and Grammy winning composer Duncan Sheik. Mr. Sheik's Broadway credits includeSpring Awakening, and American Psycho. His Off-Broadway credits include the new musicals Alice by Heart, The Secret Life of Beesnow playing at Atlantic Theater Company and the upcoming Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice at The New Group.

Because of Winn Dixie will run June 28 - September 1, 2019 [Official Press Opening July 17] Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2:00 p.m.), Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (with select performances at 6:30 p.m.).

Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open seven days a week, or online at goodspeed.org.





