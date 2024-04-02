VIDEO: Mamie Parris & More Rehearsing THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD at Goodspeed Musicals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at Goodspeed Musical's The Mystery of Edwin Drood, the first production of the 2024 season, in rehearsal. The production runs at The Goodspeed from April 5 – June 2 in East Haddam, Conn.

Who killed Edwin Drood? You decide! A troupe of Victorian performers invites you to play detective in this musical comedy whodunit packed with surprise. Your vote picks the guilty party from a lineup of suspicious Charles Dickens characters who leap off the page and into a gas-lit, gilded, giddy spectacle. No one is who they appear to be among the corrupt suspects in this cunning and clever show-within-a-show. You’ll be guessing motives, masks and murder ’til the final curtain.



Based on an unfinished Charles Dickens novel, The Mystery of Edwin Drood is by Rupert Holmes (book, music, lyrics, and original orchestrations). Holmes, a current New York Times best-selling author, was the first person to singly win Tony Awards for book, music and lyrics of a musical, this for The Mystery of Edwin Drood, which also won the Tony for Best Musical in 1986. The Drama Desk bestowed all identical honors with yet another to Holmes for Best Orchestration. Drood’s 2012-2013 Broadway return received a Best Revival Tony nomination. Holmes has written, arranged and conducted platinum recordings for Barbra Streisand and is a pop songwriter of Top 40 recordings including his own #1 hit “Escape (The Pina Colada Song)” (Broadway: Curtains; Say Goodnight, Gracie; Accomplice; A Time to Kill).



The Mystery of Edwin Drood is directed by Rob Ruggiero (The Goodspeed: A Grand Night for Singing, Oliver!, Fiddler on the Roof, Carousel, Show Boat, 1776, and many others; Broadway: High, Looped). James Gray will choreograph the production (The Goodspeed: Oliver!; The Terris: Lucky Guy; Broadway: Prince of Broadway).



How to Purchase Tickets

The Mystery of Edwin Drood will run April 5th – June 2nd, 2024. [Official Press Opening: April 17, 2024.] Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2:00 p.m.), Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (with select performances at 6:30 p.m.).

Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open weekdays at 10:00 a.m. and weekends at 11:00 a.m., or online at goodspeed.org.