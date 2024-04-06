Video: Marsha Mason, Michael Gaston, and More Discuss ALL MY SONS at Hartford Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stage and screen stars Marsha Mason, Michael Gaston, and more discuss starring in Arthur Miller’s All My Sons at Hartford Stage.

Performances begin April 11 and run until May 5, 2024, at 50 Church Street, Hartford, CT.

From the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright behind Death of a Salesman, The Crucible, and A View from the Bridge, Arthur Miller's masterpiece of American theater All My Sons brings us into the Keller’s backyard, where a neighborhood is forced to reckon with buried truths. The fallout exposes the fault lines beneath their lives, leading to the unraveling of a family. 75 years later, this Arthur Miller classic still packs a strong emotional punch and reveals as much about today’s America as it did when it first premiered.

Joining Marsha Mason and Michael Gaston in the cast will be Yadira Correa as Sue Bayliss, Reece Dos Santos as George Deever, Ben Katz as Chris Keller, Fiona Robberson as Ann Deever, Godfrey Simmons as Dr. Jim Bayliss, Dan Whelton as Frank Lubey, and Caitlin Zoz as Lydia Lubey.

The creative team includes Scenic Design by Riw Rakkulchon; Costume Design by An-lin Dauber; Lighting Design by ML Geiger; Sound Design by Lucas Clopton; Wig, Hair, and Makeup Design by J. Jared Janas; with casting by Alaine Alldaffer. The Production Stage Manager is Nicole Wiegert, the Assistant Stage Manager is Theresa Stark, and the Youth Coordinator is Shelby Demke.