SWINGTIME CANTEEN Comes to Ivoryton Playhouse Next Month

Get ready to swing back in time as Ivoryton Playhouse has announced the upcoming production of Swingtime Canteen, the second show in its 2024 season. From May 16th to June 9th, audiences will be transported to the iconic era of the Second World War for an unforgettable journey filled with toe-tapping tunes, heartwarming moments, and a lot of swing!

Performance Schedule:

First Previews: May 16th, 2024

Opening Night: May 17th, 2024

Show Dates: May 16th through June 19th, 2024

Performance Times: Wednesdays—2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays—7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays—8 p.m., and Sundays—2 p.m.

Added 2 pm Matinees: Friday, May 24th, and Tuesday, June 4th.

Set in 1944, Swingtime Canteen takes theatergoers on a nostalgic trip to a USO canteen, where soldiers and civilians alike gather to find solace, laughter, and the joy of music amidst the chaos of war. Packed with beloved hits from the era, including "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy," "Don't Sit Under the Apple Tree," and "I'll Be Seeing You," this musical extravaganza promises to have audiences singing along and dancing in their seats.

"We are thrilled to bring the timeless charm and infectious energy of Swingtime Canteen to the Ivoryton stage," said Jacqui Hubbard, Artistic Director of Ivoryton Playhouse. "This production is a celebration of resilience, camaraderie, and the power of music to uplift spirits even in the darkest of times. Audiences can expect an evening filled with laughter, tears, and incredibly talented ladies!"

The show is directed by Amy Jones, a renowned New York-based theatre artist who has a long-standing pedigree with the show, having performed in the original Off-Broadway production. Swingtime Canteen promises to be a heartwarming and entertaining experience for theater lovers of all ages, featuring a talented, all-female cast of actor-musicians.

Ivoryton Playhouse is excited to announce Marcia McGuigan’s return to the Ivoryton stage as Grande Dame ‘Marian Ames’. The show also features Playhouse favorite Katie Barton as ‘Jo Sterling,’ as well as new-comers Caitlin Witty as ‘Katie Gammersflugel,’ Claire Marie Spencer as ‘Topeka Abotelli,’ and Claire-Frances Sullivan as ‘Lilly McBain.’ Rounding out the band are Mallory Kokus on reeds, Kim Bonsanti on trumpet, and Jordan Brint on the bass.

Not only is the cast filled with powerhouse females, but the design team is rounded out by amazing female-identifying artisans who lend their skills and creativity to Amy Jones’ vision. Starlet Jacobs is the Scenic Designer, with Kaylin Gess on the Lighting Design, Melissa Titus on the Props Design, and Liz Sailor on the Costume Design. Alan Piotrowitz is the lone male on the design team with Sound Design.

Tickets for Swingtime Canteen are now on sale and are $60 for adults, $55 for seniors, and $25 for students. Tickets are available online at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 860.767.7318. (For information on group rates, please contact the box office.) The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton.

About Ivoryton Playhouse: Ivoryton Playhouse is a renowned small professional theatre in South Central Connecticut. For many years, it has been a beacon of creativity, culture, and intimate theatrical engagement. The theatre is committed to presenting exceptional productions and creating unforgettable experiences for audiences of all ages.