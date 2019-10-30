TheatreWorks New Milford Presents WRECK THE HALLS

On December 6th, TheatreWorks New Milford will open Wreck the Halls, written and directed by Bradford Blake with musical direction by Charles Smith.

Nothing is sacred in this SLAY ride of adult humor that rips the shiny bows and pretty wrapping off the holiday season. The show features two acts of music-filled satire and burlesque that turns the last quarter of the calendar belly up. But audiences should be warned - they'll never look at Kris Kringle the same way again. Note: Due to adult situations and language, it is not recommended for the younger elves.



This production features the following cast (in alphabetical order): Bret Bisaillon of Waterbury, Diana Matson of Danbury, Priscilla Squiers of Danbury, Austin Tewksbury of Avon, Cary Van Hollen of Southbury, and Alexis M. Vournazos of Danbury.

Wreck the Halls runs Fridays and Saturdays from December 6th through Saturday December 28th, 2019. Curtain time is 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays, 8:00 p.m. on Thursday December 26th, and at 2:00 p.m. on TWO Sunday matinees, December 15th and 22nd. Tickets are $30 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $25.00.



On Thursday, December 5th, Senior Citizens are invited to a free dress rehearsal at 8:00 p.m. Thursday December 12th at 8:00 p.m. is TheatreWorks' Pay-What-You-Want night where you name the price of your ticket. Doors open on both Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis (unreserved).

Reservations can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.

TheatreWorks has been awarded "Best Small Theater in Connecticut" by Connecticut Magazine (2017), Best Community Theater in Connecticut (2014), and is a recipient of the Northwest CT Arts Council CultureMAX Award. They are a non-Equity theatre company located at 5 Brookside Avenue, just off Route 202 (next to the CVS), in New Milford, CT.

Parking is located behind the Catherine E. Lillis Administration Building at 50 East Street, New Milford.





