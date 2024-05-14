SWINGTIME CANTEEN At Ivoryton Playhouse Opens May 16 with Special Defense Workers Discount

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stacia Libby, one of the Board of Selectman of the town of Essex, was going through her great grandfather's paperwork and discovered this ticket for a production at the Ivoryton Playhouse.

The ticket says “Special Defense Workers Discount” and it was for a production that took place in the summer of 1942. Many of the staff of the Playhouse had already enlisted and headed off to war, including business manager Irving Stiefel who joined the U.S. Coastguard. Gas rationing made it increasingly difficult for people to travel to Ivoryton and so, halfway through their 13th season in Ivoryton, the company of players moved their shows to Bulkeley High School in New London where they would remain until the end of the war.

The special discount for defense workers in 1942 was a 35-cent ticket – what a deal! The Playhouse is continuing that tradition for all active military and veterans with a special $30 ticket for military and spouses for this production of SWINGTIME CANTEEN – running May 16 - . Step back in time to the swinging 40s and relive the laughter and the tears with the unforgettable music of the Andrews Sisters, Vera Lynn, Johnny Mercer and so many more.

Set against the backdrop of the second World War, SWINGTIME CANTEEN follows the story of a group of female entertainers who form a USO band and embark on a journey to entertain American troops overseas. Packed with iconic songs from the era and heartfelt moments, this production promises to captivate audiences of all ages.

Directed by original off-Broadway cast member Amy Jones and featuring a stellar all-female cast of actor/musicians, SWINGTIME CANTEEN is a celebration of resilience, friendship, and the power of music to uplift spirits in times of adversity.

"We are thrilled to bring SWINGTIME CANTEEN to the Ivoryton Playhouse stage," said Ben Hope, Executive Producer at Ivoryton Playhouse. "This show highlights the courage and resilience of the human spirit, but it also exemplifies the power of music. Music can sustain us through our darker struggles, help us express our complicated experiences, and also has the power to connect us to our past. This show is a testament to the magic of music.”

Performance Schedule:

First Previews: May 16th, 2024

Opening Night: May 17th, 2024

Show Dates: May 16th through June 9th, 2024

Performance Times: Wednesdays—2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays—7:30, Fridays and Saturdays—8 p.m., Sundays—2 p.m.

Added 2 pm Matinee - Tuesday, June 4th.

Tickets

Tickets for Swingtime Canteen are now on sale and are $60 for adults, $55 for seniors, and $25 for students. $30 for active military personnel and veterans. Tickets are available online at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 860.767.7318. (For information on group rates, please contact the box office.) The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton.

About Ivoryton Playhouse:

Ivoryton Playhouse is a renowned small professional theatre on the Connecticut Shoreline with a rich and colorful history. For many years, it has been a beacon of creativity, culture, and intimate theatrical engagement. The theatre is committed to presenting exceptional productions and creating unforgettable experiences for audiences of all ages.

