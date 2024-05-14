Jon Stewart Comes to Mohegan Sun Arena in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jon Stewart has announced a series of stand-up Comedy performances that include an 8:00pm Mohegan Sun Arena show on Friday, September 13th.

Tickets to this phone-free experience go on sale Friday, May 17th at 10:00am via Ticketmaster.com. Subject to availability, Stewart's fans can purchase tickets at the Mohegan Sun Box Office starting on Saturday, May 18th.

Considered one of America’s leading social and comedic voices, Stewart has an unparalleled ability to connect with audiences from many walks of life through his acerbic wit, self-deprecating humor, and passion for doing what’s right. Stewart garnered a collective 56 Emmy Award nominations and won 24 times during his tenure as host and executive producer of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart where he redefined political satire in American culture. The ten consecutive wins for Outstanding Variety, Music, or Comedy Series represent the category’s longest streak in Emmy history. On Monday, February 12th, Jon returned as Host and Executive Producer of The Daily Show where he can be seen every Monday night for the next year.

Upon arrival at Mohegan Sun Arena, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

