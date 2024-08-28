Theaterworks Hartford Presents THE 2024/25 LIVING ROOM CONCERT SERIES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TheaterWorks Hartford will present the 2024/25 Living Room Concert Series, an intimate concert that brings local musicians, visiting artists, and the Greater Hartford community together for an experience that feels like home.

The series is curated by Erica Tracy Sullivan, with tickets starting at $20.

Subscription options are also available this season! Buy ahead or subscribe to the whole series (6 concerts). All ticket and subscription options are available at twhartford.org.

September 12, 2024 at 7pm: Nelson Bello

November 14, 2024 at 7pm: Tony Davis

December 16, 2024 at 7:30pm: The Living Room Presents:

Forever Festive, A Holiday Special with ROBIN FIERCE

***not part of the 24/25 Living Room Subscription Season

January 16, 2025 at 7pm: Briana Maia

March 13, 2025 at 7pm: TBA

May 15, 2025 at 7pm: Felicia Curry

July 17, 2025 at 7pm: TBA

About Nelson Bello:

Nelson Bello is a Connecticut-based percussionist, recording artist, educator, and Hartford native. He began his musical studies at age 13 at the Hartford Conservatory Jazz Summer program and continued at the Performing Arts Academy. At 15, Bello traveled to Cuba for the International Jazz Festival (with Latin Flavor, now better known as INSIGHT).

He serves as both accompanist and bandleader in several groups in the regional Latin jazz scene, including the Latin Jazz Band TROMBEATZ. Over the years, he has performed with Andy Gonzalez, Cheo Feliciano, and Zaccai and Luques Curtis, among others. Nelson's energy on and off stage is contagious, and his undying passion for arts advocacy and education is invaluable.

About TheaterWorks Hartford

Celebrating its 39th season, TheaterWorks Hartford (TWH) produces high quality, contemporary theater and is committed to the power of storytelling in creating community. Founded in 1985, TWH has produced nearly 200 plays and presents approximately 150 performances per season. TWH also owns and manages the historic property at 233 Pearl Street. For updates on TheaterWorks Hartford, visit twhartford.org.

