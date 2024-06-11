TheaterWorks Hartford Extends SANDRA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TheaterWorks Hartford has announced an extension of their season closer SANDRA written by David Cale, with original music by Matthew Dean Marsh, which will now close on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

Directed by two-time Obie-winner Jared Mezzocchi (Russian Troll Farm), this one-woman physiological thriller stars Emmy-nominee Felicia Curry and features creative content and video design by Camilla Tassi. This production began previews May 30 and opened on June 6. Tickets are now on sale at twhartford.org.



Sandra’s closest friend has mysteriously disappeared on a trip to Mexico. On a desperate search to find him, Sandra is propelled into a psychologically thrilling adventure filled with mysterious strangers and a highly-charged love affair. In this new and boldly innovative production, Sandra’s search for answers ultimately leads her into increasingly dangerous territory and to places she could never have imagined.



Director Jared Mezzocchi remarked, “In this production, we are creating a multimedia landscape that aims to be the second character in the show. Sandra is a play about psychological reframing of a past journey, and we are using the technology to make the journey feel – truly – that we are in real-time. The visuals will never turn off, and will feel as though we are intimately attached to Sandra’s journey. The visuals won’t just create backdrops, but – like an orchestra following a maestro – will traverse a cinematic/immersive/up-close-and-personal landscape that connects with every word Sandra is speaking. As if climbing into Sandra’s mind and seeing not only what she saw, but how she saw it and how she felt when she saw it.”



Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero said, “One person shows are always a challenge. What excites me is the opportunity to tell a really great and engaging story, with high entertainment value, while exploring more innovative tools. Typically a one person show is simple story telling, but with this project I am interested in combining image, video and sound in a way that deeply engages the audience. I’m excited to find out what will happen if we push the boundaries of traditional stage storytelling into something perhaps more cinematic.



The additional creative team for SANDRA includes Marcelo Martínez García (set design), Sarita Fellows (costume design), Amith Chandrashaker (co-lighting design), Alex Fetchko (co-lighting design), Evdoxia Ragkou (sound design), Rob Ruggiero (artistic director), Mike Lenaghan (director of production), and Tom Kosis (production stage manager).



Performances of SANDRA will now take place through Thursday, June 27, 2024 at TheaterWorks Hartford’s historic home, located at 233 Pearl Street, Hartford, CT.



The performance schedule is Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2:30pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2:30pm. The extension runs Tuesday, June 25 at 7:30, Wednesday, June 26 at 2:30 & 7:30 (extra matinee show added), and Thursday, June 27 at 7:30! The running time is about 90 minutes with no intermission.



Tickets are priced at $25–$70. All tickets can be purchased online at twhartford.org or by calling 860.527.7838.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: A pair of tickets to any weekday (Mon-Fri) performance of The Great Gatsby from June 24th through August 31st!

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Contest Ends: June 17, 2024 at 12:01AM EST Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules







