The Long Island Medium, Theresa Caputo, Returns To The Ridgefield Playhouse This Fall

Theresa Caputo, the star of the TLC network's hit TV show "Long Island Medium," returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse with two shows on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 4pm and 8pm, part of the Hearst Media Entertaining Conversation Series. "The Experience" brings Caputo face-to-face with her fans as Spirit guides her through the audience. A full-stage video display ensures that everyone in the theater has an up-close experience regardless of seat location. "The Experience isn't about believing in mediums. It's about seeing something life-changing" says Theresa Caputo. "It's like Long Island Medium live, witnessing first-hand spirit communication." Media sponsor for the event is WEBE 108fm.



Caputo's hit reality TV series, "Long Island Medium," premiered in September 2011 and follows her as she travels around the U.S. conducting both private and group readings with believers and sometimes even skeptics. The show has contributed to Caputo's growing popularity and a heightened following of true believers. In addition to her TV show, Caputo has connected with audiences through her three books: "There's More to Life Than This: Healing Messages, Remarkable Stories, and Insight About the Other Side," was written in 2013 and debuted at No. 2 on the New York Times Best Sellers List. She later released "You Can't Make This Stuff Up: Life-Changing Lessons from Heaven" (2014), "Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again" (2017) and "Good Mourning: Moving Through Everyday Losses with Wisdom from the Other Side" (2020). In late 2020, Caputo launched her podcast "Hey Spirit" which channels the souls of those who have passed and features Q&As with people from all over the world. She also shares feel-good tips from her everyday life on how to enjoy a healthier and happier time on earth. A force to be reckoned with - don't miss the chance to see Theresa Caputo LIVE at The Ridgefield Playhouse!

For more information or to purchase print at home ticket ($125 - $150) visit The Ridgefield Playhouse website at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.