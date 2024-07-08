THE WEDDING SINGER Comes to Niantic Bay Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Niantic Bay Playhouse has announced the opening of "The Wedding Singer," the hit musical based on the 1998 film of the same name. The production will run from July 18th-August 4th.

Set in 1985, "The Wedding Singer" follows the story of Robbie Hart (played by Nick Rapuno), a charismatic wedding singer with a heart of gold, who gets left at the altar by his fiancée. Devastated, Robbie's outlook on love takes a nosedive until he meets Julia (played by Kate Eberle), a kind-hearted waitress who is engaged to a Wall Street shark. As Robbie helps Julia plan her wedding, he realizes she might just be the one to heal his broken heart - if he can find a way to win her before it's too late.

With music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Tim Herlihy and Beguelin, "The Wedding Singer" is a high-energy romp through the '80s, filled with unforgettable songs, vibrant dance numbers, and a story that tugs at the heartstrings.

Director Erin Sousa Stanley brings a fresh perspective to this beloved story, ensuring that audiences will both laugh and cry as they are transported back to the neon-lit days of 1985. The talented cast features Aidan Lamont (Sammy), Andrew Schoepke (George), Grace Gilbert (Holly), Nathan Russo (Glen), Sue Beebe (Rosie) and Linda (Kate Eberle) supported by a dynamic ensemble of performers who will bring the era to life.

Tickets for "The Wedding Singer" are now on sale and can be purchased online at http://NIANTICBAYPLAYHOUSE.ORG, by phone at 860-850-5072, or in person at the box office. Photo credit (Brielle Wilbur).

For more information about "The Wedding Singer," including a full performance schedule and cast bios, please visit http://NIANTICBAYPLAYHOUSE.ORG or follow us on social media. "The Wedding Singer" is being performed at The Niantic Bay Playhouse from July 18th- August 4th.

Comments