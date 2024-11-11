THE OTHER PLACE Announced At Westport Community Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Other Place, running Friday, November 15 through Sunday, December 1, is directed by CJ Nolan.

The cast includes Geoffrey Byrne, Ann Kinner, Emily Ramsey, and David Victor. Geoffrey Byrne is also Stage Manager; Lighting Design is by Jeff Klein; Video Design is by Timothy Healey; David Rylander is Technical Director.

ANN KINNER recently appeared on our stage in A Picasso and Ghost-Writer. Other WCT productions include Annapurna, Ice Glen, Private Lives, Sherlock's Last Case, Mr. Pym Passes By, and numerous Agatha Christie mysteries. At Square One Theatre in Stratford she won a Subscribers' Award for Outstanding Actress for her role in The Heiress. Besides Ann's regional stage work, her television credits include a six-year recurring role as the Roadside Bar waitress on All My Children.

David Victor's many WCT credits include last season's Love Letters, as well as Private Lives, The 39 Steps, The Best Man, and London Suite.

EMILY RAMSEY last appeared at WCT in Time Stands Still and Five Women Wearing the Same Dress. Roles elsewhere include Pony Jones at Eastbound Theatre's The Realistic Joneses, and Henrietta Leavitt in Silent Sky at Theatre Fairfield.

GEOFFREY BYRNE lately appeared in a staged reading of Words From The Front by Nancy Herman. He returns to our stage as an actor (and stage manager), having stage-managed our production of Fences last year.

CJ NOLAN directed Time Stands Still at WCT last season. Other directing credits include The Realistic Joneses at Eastbound Theatre. As an actor he recently appeared in Hudson Shakespeare Company's production of Merry Wives of Windsor, and in Dead Man's Cellphone at Eastbound.

Reserve tickets calling the Box Office 203-226-1983 or go to https://westportcommunitytheatre.com/reserve-tickets/.

