Elm Shakespeare Opens Doors to Young Audiences with Free Admission

Elm Shakespeare Company has announced a new initiative to allow any individual aged 21 and under to attend their ticketed events for free, starting with this week's opening of "Women of Will" on May 16. This significant effort has been made possible by the generous support of this season's presenting sponsor, Alexander Clark.

With "Women of Will" set to take the stage this week, Elm Shakespeare is eager to welcome the younger members of the Greater New Haven community to experience this important work free of charge. Directed by “Women of Will” creator, the esteemed Tina Packer, and featuring Elm's own Producing Artistic Director Rebecca Goodheart, the production is more than a play; it’s a testament to the strength, wit, and resilience of Shakespeare’s female characters, and a reflection on the growth of their creator. This production is crucial right now because it invites us to delve into dialogues about gender, power, and human experience—themes that resonate deeply within and beyond the Elm Shakespeare family. It’s a conversation that the youth of our community are shaping.

Alexander Clark, a longtime supporter of the arts, has enabled Elm Shakespeare to not only expand programming, but also to eliminate the cost barrier that often prevents young audiences from experiencing live theatre. His contribution not only highlights his dedication to fostering a love for the arts, but also sets a precedent for community engagement and corporate responsibility.

"We are incredibly grateful to Alexander Clark for his vision and support," said Rebecca Goodheart, Producing Artistic Director at Elm Shakespeare. "By making 'Women of Will' and all our future productions accessible to young people, we are investing in the next generation of theatre-goers and practitioners. We believe that everyone, regardless of age or economic background, should have the opportunity to see themselves reflected in these timeless stories."

Tickets for "Women of Will" are available immediately, and those under 21 are encouraged to register for their free tickets as soon as possible. This initiative not only offers free access to high-quality productions but also invites young individuals to engage deeply with the arts through Elm Shakespeare's dynamic performances, meaningful community dialogues, and educational programming.

To secure your tickets and for more information about "Women of Will" and other Elm Shakespeare Company productions, please visit www.elmshakespeare.org.

This innovative approach to audience engagement is expected to draw significant attention and participation from schools, youth groups, and families, enriching the cultural landscape of New Haven and nurturing a lifelong appreciation for the performing arts.

Comments