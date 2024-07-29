Shakespeare In The Litchfield Hill Returns With ROMEO AND JULIET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shakespeare in the Litchfield Hills returns for it's fourth summer to present their latest production of William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet", produced by Shakesperience Productions. Performances will run August 7th through 11th. Picnicking is welcomed and begins at 7 PM, with performances beginning at 7:30 PM. All our welcome, and admission is free!

The cast features a blend of professional union actors, professional non-union actors, and some local community players. The principal cast will star Emily Haynes Curtis as Juliet, Will Nash Broyles as Romeo, Abra Segerson* as Benvolio, Ted Bushman* as Paris, Richard Lafleur* as Mercutio, Melissa Bayern as Nurse, James Hansen as Tybalt, Bob Burns* as Friar Lawrence, Winston Samuel as Prince/Prologue Chorus, Humphrey Rolleston as Lord Capulet, Susan Merrill as Lady Capulet, Michael Briney as Lord Montague, Vania Slight as Lady Montague, Kathleen Green as Sampson (u/s Juliet), , Viola Lapham as Gregory, Shaun Slight as Balthazar, and Michael Slight as Abraham/Paige.

Directed by Shakespearience Artistic Director Emily Mattina, this production features music both directed and played by Lyra Harada, fight direction by Ted Bushman*, and choreography by Richard Lafleur. The executive producer for this production is Jeffrey Lapham.

The creative team includes set design by Jessie Lizotte, costumes by Pamela Prior, lighting and sound design by Glen Aliczi, music direction by Lyra Harada, and both props and set dressing by Jessica Gaddis. The production stage manager is Landon Shaw*, assistant stage manager is Amber Gebert-Goldsmith, and this productions Dramaturg is Kathryn Ann-McDonald.

Set outdoors with a stunning natural backdrop, performances are located at the River Walk Pavilion at 11 School Street, Washington, CT. Ample parking is available, and lawn chairs or blankets are suggested. Admission is free for all.

Romeo and Juliet will play the following performance schedule: Wednesday August 7th at 7:30 PM, Thursday August 8th at 7:30 PM, Friday August 9th at 7:30 PM, Saturday August 10th at 7:30 PM, and Sunday August 11th at 7:30 PM.

For more information on Shakesperience Productions visit https://shakesperience.org/summer.

