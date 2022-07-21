Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents August Films

The SHU Community Theatre presents a month of film programming in August. Check out the full lineup below!

Back to the Future (1985, PG, 1h 56m) High-strung high-schooler Marty McFly is accidentally sent 30 years into the past in director Robert Zemeckis' blockbuster starring Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson. Actor and Fairfield native Justin Long (Dodgeball, Live Free or Die Hard) will introduce the 8 p.m. screening, which will benefit The Hole in the Wall Gang organization. Saturday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m. & 8 p.m. FREE, but tickets are required.

Back to the Future Part II (1989, PG, 1h 48m) After visiting the 'future' of 2015, Marty McFly heads back to 1955 to prevent disastrous changes to 1985. Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson return with Elizabeth Shue, Billy Zane and quick peek at Elijah Wood. Saturday, Aug. 6, at 2 p.m. FREE, but tickets are required.

Back to the Future Part III (1990, PG, 1h 58m) Stranded in 1955, Marty McFly must travel back to 1985 to save doomed Doc Brown. Starring Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Mary Steenburgen. Saturday, Aug. 6, at 4:30 p.m. FREE, but tickets are required.

Camp Rock (2008, TV-G, 1h 34m) A pop idol sets out to find the talented girl he heard singing at a music camp for teens. Starring Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas and Meaghan Martin. Sunday, Aug. 7, at 12 p.m.

Camp Rock 2 (2010, TV-G, 1h 37m) Mitchie is back for good summer fun at Camp Rock, but a new camp has opened across the lake, fueling competition. Starring Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas. Sunday, Aug. 7, at 3 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984, PG, 2h 6m) A wise martial arts master (Pat Morita) agrees to teach karate to a bullied teenager played by Ralph Macchio. Elizabeth Shue co-stars. Friday, Aug 19, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 20 at 1 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986, PG, 1h 53m) Daniel and his mentor, Mr. Miyagi, go to Miyagi's hometown of Okinawa, where Daniel meets a new rival. Starring Ralph Macchio, Pat Morita and Pat E. Johnson. Sunday, Aug. 20, at 4 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989, PG, 1h 52m) Bad guy John Kreese seeks revenge on Daniel and Mr. Miyagi with the help of a Vietnam War comrade. Starring Ralph Macchio, Pat Morita and Robyn Lively. Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7:30 p.m.

Encanto (2021, PG, 1h 42m) A Colombian teen has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers. With the voice talents of Stephanie Beatriz, Maria Cecilia Botero and John Leguizamo. Sunday, Aug. 21, at 12 & 3 p.m.

Transformers (2007, PG-13, 2h 24m) An ancient struggle between two races, the heroic Autobots and the evil Decepticons, comes to Earth, revealing the ultimate power held by a teenager. Starring Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox and Josh Duhamel. Saturday, Aug. 27, at 1 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009, PG-13, 2h 29m) Sam Witwicky attempts to leave the Autobots behind for a normal life. Starring Shia LeBeouf, Megan Fox and Josh Duhamel. Saturday, Aug. 27, at 4 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011, PG-13, 2h 34m) The Autobots learn of a Cybertronian spacecraft hidden on the moon and race to learn its secrets. Starring Shia LaBeouf, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Tyrese Gibson. Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7:30 p.m.

High School Musical (2006, TV-G, 1h 38m) A popular high school athlete and his gifted classmate get roles in the school musical, developing a friendship that threatens the social order. Starring Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu and Ashley Tisdale. Sunday, Aug. 28, at 12 p.m.

High School Musical 2 (2007, TV-G, 1h 44m) School's out for summer and the Wildcats are ready for the time of their lives-and some hijinks at a wealthy country club. Starring Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale. Sunday, Aug. 28, at 3 p.m.

High School Musical 3 (2008, G, 1h 52m) As graduation and college approach, Troy and Gabrielle struggle with the ideal of separation. Starring Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale. Sunday, Aug. 28, at 5 p.m.

WHERE: SHU Community Theatre, 1420 Post Road, Fairfield

WHEN: See individual show times above.

SPONSOR: Sacred Heart University Community Theatre

TICKETS: Ticket prices vary. NOTE: All films in the Back to the Future marathon are free, but tickets are required. For tickets, visit https://shucommunitytheatre.org/.