The Windham Theatre Guild Presents DISNEY'S NEWSIES JR. In May

Newsiesl features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein.
Disney's Newsies Jr. will open Friday, May 10th at the Burton Leavitt Theartre.
Discover the tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of young newsies in Manhattan. When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsies' expense, Jack rallies young workers from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right!
Adapted especially for young performers, these musical includes rousing songs like "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "King of New York."
Windham Theatre Guild bring this show to life on the Trica Hul Stage at the Burton Leavitt Theatre! Shows are May 10, 11, 17 & 18, 2024 at 7pm and May 19, 2024 at 2pm. All tickets are $15. Reserve tickets by call 860-423-2245 or online at windhamtheatreguild.org. Tickets are also available at the door.
