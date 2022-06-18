Review: THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at Fairfield Center Stage

I was fascinated from the moment I first heard that Fairfield Center Stage was going to perform a musical called THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, as I did not previously know that such a musical existed. What I knew, however, is that if it is being put on by Fairfield Center Stage, it is going to be a phenomenal production!

On Friday, June 17th, I had the pleasure of experiencing Fairfield Center Stage's continued commitment to providing excellent theater that goes that extra mile, when I saw THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL on opening night, at Fairfield Ludlowe High School in Fairfield , CT. Director Joel Fenster, musical director Benjamin Doyle, choreographer Lindsay Johnson, artistic director Christy McIntosh-Newsom, and Executive Producer Eli Newsom all combine their talents with the rest of the crew and this stellar cast to give the audience yet another first-rate performance!

I greatly enjoyed this contemporary musical which was based on a cartoon series by Stephen Hillenburg. The book for this musical was written by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steve Tyler & Joe Perry, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert, the Flaming Lips, Lady A., Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenney, & Alex Paley. Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton with additional music by Tom Kitt.

Sound designer Chris Gensur's sounds were excellent and tremendously enhanced by extremely talented Foley artist Shea Frimmer whose sound effects truly stand out in this show to the point that it is essential to mention just how fantastic they are. Highlighted by the consistent sounds when Squidward walks, this show truly brings sound effects to a whole new level that deeply enhances the entire performance.

Marcelo Calderon leads the cast as Spongebob Squarepants, the central protagonist. Marcelo Calderon wonderfully portrays this highly likeable character, nailing the speaking voice of the cartoon character. Spongebob has a positive attitude even while surrounded by pessimism. He is committed to spreading optimism among his town, looking on the upside of whatever comes his way. Spongebob wants to become a manager at the Krusty Krab, the fast food restaurant in which he works.

Jacob Rogotzke excels as Patrick Star, Spongebob's highly likeable friend. Jacob Rogotzke brings energy and joviality to this role in a way that perfectly fits and defines the character. The stage chemistry between Marcelo Calderon and Jacob Rogotzke help sell both of their characters and the dynamics between them.

Alexis Willoughby brings a strong and consistent southern drawl to Sandy Cheeks, the central female protagonist, who is a squirrel from Texas . Sandy often feels like she doesn't fit in with the under sea community, feelings enhanced by the fact that some unkind members of that community go out of their way to make her feel like an outcast and an inferior whose perspective is less worthy of being heard. Nevertheless, Sandy has a better idea than anyone else in the community as to a potential way to save them all from being wiped out by the impending eruption of a volcano. Alexis Willoughby shines in this role, even maintaining the southern drawl while singing, with every note on key.

Executive Producer Eli Newsom shows us his amazing acting, singing, and dancing talents on stage in the role of Squidward Q. Tentacles, a pessimistic, yet highly likeable squid. Eli Newsom delivers every line with feeling, conviction, and high believability. Squidward's goal is to star on stage, thereby dispelling childhood criticism that he still emotionally struggled with. Highlighted by the song "I'm Not a Loser," which also features some amazing choreography and dancing, Eli Newsom brings this character to life.

Brian Crook is convincing as Mr. Krabs, the owner of the Krusty Krab restaurant. Mr. Krabs is obsessed with the pursuit of money, even to the point where he comes across as caring more about money than he cares about his daughter.

With a combination of strong stage skills that would be impressive for any age, teenage actress Ainsley Dahlstrom thrives in the role of Pearl Krabs, who is Mr. Krabs' teenage daughter. Ainsley Dahlstrom brings the perfect amount of spunk and sass to this role, while also authentically conveying and provoking the necessary emotions to generate sympathy for her character and sensitivity to her character's feelings. In addition to her acting and dancing, Ainsley Dahlstrom's incredible singing voice is also showcased in this role, with the audience applauding at one point, just hearing her singing voice, even though it was not a conventional applause time for the show.

The main antagonists are the scheming couple of Sheldon J. Plankton and Karen the Computer, wonderfully portrayed by Jonathan David and Ashley McLeod respectively. The dynamics between the two of them are very convincing, and the villainy very believable. The voices they use to convey their characters enhance the feel of the characters.

Steve Autore steals the show as Patchy the Pirate who breaks the fourth wall before the show officially starts, by preparing the audience for the show, fully in character. Steve Autore's pirate voice, expressions, and mannerisms are spot on, making Patchy the most comical character in the show. Patchy also leads a musical number called "Poor Pirates," in which Steve Autore retains the pirate voice while singing.

CJ Newsom is highly entertaining whenever he goes from one side of the stage to the other in the role of Gary the snail, a role that is scheduled to be performed by Virgil Watson IV in some performances.

Some other standout roles include Marcelle Morrisey as the mayor, Virgil Watson as Perch Perkins, Brian Bish as Mrs. Puff, Mia Tommins as Larry the Lobster, James Hisey as Old Man Jenkins, Erik Sanchez Gomez as Buster Bluetang, Shea Frimmer as the interactive Foley artist, Steve Benko as the French narrator, and Jacob Litt, Isaiah Rodriguez, and Aleeki Shortridge as the Electric Skates.

One of the great things about this musical is how even the ensemble roles give the performers chances to showcase their individual talents, as is the case with Emery Holden, Josiah Perez, Sadie Smith, Alyvia Tuason, Rita Watson, Ben Brennan, Virginia Levasseaur, Emily Miles, Ainsley Novin, Brianna Parkin, and Ryan Romero, as well as Emily Seanor and Genevieve Seanor who were also assistant choreographers.

The orchestra greatly enhances the show, too. Lead by musical director Benjamin Doyle on keyboards, the orchestra that is in the traditional location of being off the stage, in front of the stage, also features Gabe Nappi on drums, Charles Casimiro on bass, and Kate Heidemann on reed.

The central plot is that a volcano was scheduled to erupt and destroy the entire community, but Sandy had a scientific plan to potentially thwart the volcano. While Spongebob had faith in Sandy 's plan, the town chose to reject it. Nevertheless, Spongebob and Sandy went ahead with trying to execute their dangerous and challenging plan, even though Spongebob had a falling out with his friend, Patrick, who was initially supposed to play an important role in executing the plan.

The people of the community started blaming their impending situation with the volcano on Sandy Cheeks, without any just cause for doing so. Soon, the people started fighting among themselves, looking to place blame on one another, rather than seek a solution together. There is no doubt that this is political satire, but the good kind that doesn't inflame anyone.

Will Spongebob and Patrick patch up their differences and reconcile? Will the people of the community reconcile with each other? Will Spongebob and Sandy be able to execute Sandy 's plan without the help of Patrick? If so, will Sandy 's scientific plan be powerful enough to thwart a volcano? Was the threat of the volcano merely propaganda designed to create panic and divide people? Come to the show and find out!

I highly recommend THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, which is scheduled to continue to run through June 25, 2022, with the caution that for those who are seizure prone, there are some brief blinking light effects. For times and tickets, please go to tickets.