THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON Comes to Connecticut Repertory Theatre

Connecticut Repertory Theatre will continue its 2024-2025 season with The Old Man and the Old Moon, an enchanting play with book, lyrics and music by Pig Pen Theatre Co. The Old Man and the Old Moon previews November 14 and runs November 15 - 23 in the Harriet S. Jorgensen Theatre on the UConn Storrs campus.

The Old Man spends his days and nights as the moon's sole caretaker. When his wife is lured away by a mysterious melody, the Old Man must decide between his duty and his love. This sea-faring epic is a magical, music-and-puppet-filled adventure, full of twist, turns, and fantastical elements as the Old Man encounters fierce storms, a civil war, grouchy ghosts, and a giant fish, and must face the fiercest obstacle of all: change. This is a tale with a heart as big as the sky, Directed by Matt Sorensen, with music direction by Dmitriy Glivinskiy. The Old Man and the Old Moon features scene design by Miranda Fyfe and Christina Garner, lighting design by Hannah Corbett, costume design by Jordan Au, sound design by Jake Neighbors, and puppet design by Harley Walker and Mel Carter.

Director Matt Sorensen is a puppeteer, theater artist, educator, filmmaker, designer, and museum exhibition curator based in Connecticut and New York. He is a Visiting Professor in Dramatic Arts with the Puppet Arts Program at the University of Connecticut. Matt’s company, Puppet Bucket Productions, has designed and built puppets for theater and film around the world. He creates theatre that blends puppetry and live actors, using visual diversity to encourage an active mind and an open heart. Matt's creative work provides spectacle to delight all ages, while guiding audiences through difficult topics with a whimsical, gentle heroism.

"Puppetry touches our hearts in a unique way, transcending the barriers that exist within live human storytelling. My work uses puppets to explore the idea of “otherness” within society and intends to erode the pillars of prejudice and hate,” says Sorensen.

