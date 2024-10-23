Westport Country Playhouse Will Host Sunday Symposium on The Films of Alfred Hitchcock

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“The Films of Alfred Hitchcock” will be the focus of a Sunday Symposium at Westport Country Playhouse, on October 27, following the 3 p.m. matinee performance of “The 39 Steps,” based on Alfred Hitchcock’s 1935 film. The Symposium will be hosted by Mark Shanahan, Playhouse artistic director, and director of “The 39 Steps.” The Playhouse Sunday Symposium program is free and open to the public, beginning at approximately 5 p.m. Shanahan’s talk will be followed by an interactive dialogue with the audience.

A dedicated Hitchcock scholar and fan, Shanahan taught a course at Fordham University titled, “The Films of Alfred Hitchcock,” for over 21 years. “Ever since my father took me to see a double feature of ‘The 39 Steps’ and ‘The Lady Vanishes’ when I was a boy, I have loved the films of Alfred Hitchcock,” said Shanahan. “This symposium promises to dive into just some of the wonderful anecdotes, storytelling techniques, and signature cinematic details that make Alfred Hitchcock the Master of Suspense!”

“The 39 Steps” is about an international spy ring trying to steal British military secrets in the 1930s. Unflappable hero Richard Hannay goes on the run from dangerous enemy agents and femme fatales in a surprising and hilarious adventure that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The story is told through highly inventive stagecraft – a daring police chase over tops of high-speed trains, a frightening jump from a bridge, a thrilling plane pursuit in the Scottish highlands. Four actors play over 100 characters with rapid changes of costumes, wigs, mustaches, and accents. The two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning show runs from October 22 through November 9.

For full details, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/the-39-steps/

The Sunday Symposium Series is supported, in part, by the White Barn Program of the Lucille Lortel Foundation. Event Sponsors are Athena and Daniel Adamson. Corporate Production Partner is Cohen & Wolf, P.C. Opening Night Post-Show Reception Sponsor is RDM Financial Group at Hightower. 2024 Programming and Season Sponsor is Barbara Streicker. Media sponsors are Moffly Media and WSHU Public Radio. Westport Country Playhouse is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.

A complete schedule of Playhouse events is available at westportplayhouse.org. All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.

For Westport Country Playhouse information and tickets, visit westportplayhouse.org or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529. Stay connected to the Playhouse on Facebook (Westport Country Playhouse), Instagram (wcplayhouse), and YouTube (WestportPlayhouse). Westport Country Playhouse is located at 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport.

