News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

METAMORPHOSES By Mary Zimmerman to be Presented at David Geffen School of Drama at Yale

Performances will run November 16-22.

By: Oct. 23, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

METAMORPHOSES By Mary Zimmerman to be Presented at David Geffen School of Drama at Yale ImageDavid Geffen School of Drama at Yale will present METAMORPHOSES, based on the Myths of Ovid, by Mary Zimmerman, directed by Alexis Kulani Woodard November 16–22.
 
Metamorphoses features choreography by Shyama Iyer, scenic design by Jessie Baldinger, costume design by Lyle Laize Qin 秦莱泽, lighting design by Gib Gibney, sound design and original music by Minjae Kim 김민재, projection design by Wiktor Freifeld, dramaturgy by Sophia Carey, technical direction by Leo Surach, fight and intimacy direction by Kelsey Rainwater and Michael Rossmy, and stage management by Rosemary Lisa Jones.
 
The cast includes Lolade Agunbiade, Mariah Copeland, Chloe Howard, Amrith Jayan, Sarah Lo, Darius Sakui, (Vin) Tré Scott, and Max Sheldon.
 

LATEST NEWS

Review: A Seductive DRACULA at Town Players of New Canaan
Final Week To Submit For Season 5 of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE
THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON Comes to Connecticut Repertory Theatre
Bellet Hartford Will Premiere A CEREMONY OF CAROLS

ABOUT METAMORPHOSES

Based on Ovid’s epic poem, Metamorphoses is a whimsical meditation on the perils of being human—from the ordinary to the unimaginable—charged by the transformative power of love. Metamorphoses is a musing on how we create community brimming with gods and heroes, glory and possibility, unending sorrow, and epic joy.
 
Content Guidance
Metamorphoses depicts representations of incest, physical violence, and war.
 

TICKET INFORMATION AND PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE


Tickets, $15 general admission and $10 for students, and are available online at drama.yale.edu/productions, by phone at (203) 432-1234, and in person at the Box Office during business hours (1120 Chapel Street at York Street).
 
Metamorphoses will be performed at the Iseman Theater (1156 Chapel Street) on Saturday, November 16; Monday, November 18; Tuesday, November 19; Wednesday November 20; Thursday, November 21; and Friday, November 22, all at 8PM.
 




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Next on Stage Season 5



Videos