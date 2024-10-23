METAMORPHOSES By Mary Zimmerman to be Presented at David Geffen School of Drama at Yale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



David Geffen School of Drama at Yale will present METAMORPHOSES, based on the Myths of Ovid, by Mary Zimmerman, directed by Alexis Kulani Woodard November 16–22.



Metamorphoses features choreography by Shyama Iyer, scenic design by Jessie Baldinger, costume design by Lyle Laize Qin 秦莱泽, lighting design by Gib Gibney, sound design and original music by Minjae Kim 김민재, projection design by Wiktor Freifeld, dramaturgy by Sophia Carey, technical direction by Leo Surach, fight and intimacy direction by Kelsey Rainwater and Michael Rossmy, and stage management by Rosemary Lisa Jones.



The cast includes Lolade Agunbiade, Mariah Copeland, Chloe Howard, Amrith Jayan, Sarah Lo, Darius Sakui, (Vin) Tré Scott, and Max Sheldon.



ABOUT METAMORPHOSES

Based on Ovid’s epic poem, Metamorphoses is a whimsical meditation on the perils of being human—from the ordinary to the unimaginable—charged by the transformative power of love. Metamorphoses is a musing on how we create community brimming with gods and heroes, glory and possibility, unending sorrow, and epic joy.



Content Guidance

Metamorphoses depicts representations of incest, physical violence, and war.



TICKET INFORMATION AND PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE



Tickets, $15 general admission and $10 for students, and are available online at drama.yale.edu/productions, by phone at (203) 432-1234, and in person at the Box Office during business hours (1120 Chapel Street at York Street).



Metamorphoses will be performed at the Iseman Theater (1156 Chapel Street) on Saturday, November 16; Monday, November 18; Tuesday, November 19; Wednesday November 20; Thursday, November 21; and Friday, November 22, all at 8PM.



