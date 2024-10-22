Music Theatre Of Connecticut to Present An Afternoon With Kelli O'Hara

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Music Theatre of Connecticut will present its Fall Fundraiser 2024, featuring an exclusive concert with Tony Award Winner and Grammy nominee Kelli O'Hara. The performance will take place on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 3:00pm at MTC, located at 509 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, CT.

VIP Ticket Holders will enjoy premium seating and early access to a pre-show reception starting at 1:30pm in MTC's second lobby space. The reception will include light hors d'oeuvres and an open bar, offering a perfect opportunity to mingle and support the arts community.

Ticket Information:

VIP Tickets: $250 (includes pre-show reception)

Standard Tickets: $125

Don't miss the chance to see Kelli O'Hara, star of Broadway and television, perform live in an intimate setting. Best known for her Tony Award-winning performance in The King and I, O'Hara has dazzled audiences in eleven Broadway shows, including South Pacific and The Bridges of Madison County. She has received seven Tony nominations and performed on some of the world's most prestigious stages, including the Metropolitan Opera and Carnegie Hall. Currently starring in HBO's The Gilded Age, O'Hara continues to captivate audiences with her versatility and talent.

