News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Music Theatre Of Connecticut to Present An Afternoon With Kelli O'Hara

The event will take place on October 27.

By: Oct. 22, 2024
Music Theatre Of Connecticut to Present An Afternoon With Kelli O'Hara Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Music Theatre of Connecticut will present its Fall Fundraiser 2024, featuring an exclusive concert with Tony Award Winner and Grammy nominee Kelli O'Hara. The performance will take place on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 3:00pm at MTC, located at 509 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, CT.

LATEST NEWS

Okieriete Onaodowan, Sojourner Brown & More to Star in THIS GHOST OF SLAVERY at Wesleyan
Cast and Creative Team Set for SHE LOVES ME at Long Wharf Theatre
Student Blog: Viewing The Northern Lights
A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to the Legacy Theatre This Holiday Season

VIP Ticket Holders will enjoy premium seating and early access to a pre-show reception starting at 1:30pm in MTC's second lobby space. The reception will include light hors d'oeuvres and an open bar, offering a perfect opportunity to mingle and support the arts community.

Ticket Information:

  • VIP Tickets: $250 (includes pre-show reception)
  • Standard Tickets: $125

Don't miss the chance to see Kelli O'Hara, star of Broadway and television, perform live in an intimate setting. Best known for her Tony Award-winning performance in The King and I, O'Hara has dazzled audiences in eleven Broadway shows, including South Pacific and The Bridges of Madison County. She has received seven Tony nominations and performed on some of the world's most prestigious stages, including the Metropolitan Opera and Carnegie Hall. Currently starring in HBO's The Gilded Age, O'Hara continues to captivate audiences with her versatility and talent.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Next on Stage Season 5



Videos