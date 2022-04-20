Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of NEXT TO NORMAL at Westport Country Playhouse

Westport Country Playhouse officially opened its production of the three-time Tony Award®-winning musical and winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, "Next to Normal," on Saturday, April 9. The musical runs through Sunday, April 24. It is directed and choreographed by Marcos Santana, who helmed the Playhouse production of "In the Heights" in 2019. Featuring a six-piece live orchestra, the pop/rock score is by Tom Kitt, with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey.

Performance schedule is Tuesday at 7 p.m., Wednesday at 2 and 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Special series include Backstage Pass (April 20), Thursday TalkBack (April 21), Post-Play Dialogue (April 22), and Open Captions (April 24).

Single tickets for "Next to Normal" start at $50 and are subject to change based upon availability. Buy early for best prices. For information on special offers, including discounts for students, senior citizens, educators, military and first responders, Indigenous peoples, professional playwrights, and groups, as well as options for pay-what-you-will and Westport Library pass, visit www.westportplayhouse.org/visit/box-office/ .

All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.