Pantochino Productions Presents AND AWAY WE GO Next Month

Award-winning Pantochino Productions, a professional not-for-profit theatre company in Milford will debut it's new musical, "And Away We Go" April 21 through May 7 at the MAC, Milford Arts Council on Railroad Avenue in Downtown Milford.

"And Away We Go" is a wildly funny new musical by Bert Bernardi and Justin Rugg. The story, set in the swinging 1960's, follows a wanna-be singing duo (think Steve and Eydie) who make their way from New Jersey to Miami in hopes of meeting Jackie Gleason and landing a guest spot on his popular TV show. Upon arrival they become mixed up with an Italian "Nonna," her family, a showgirl, mistaken identities and a murder.

"This is exactly what we all need right now, some laughter," says Bernardi. "Audiences who enjoyed our productions of "Christmas Carol," "Noni Cimino's Kitchen" and "Italian Wedding Soup" will love this brand new comical story," he added. "This one is not for children, but 'grown up' audiences will thoroughly enjoy it," said co-producer Jimmy Johansmeyer.

The cast includes Johansmeyer, Shelley Marsh Poggio, Mary Mannix, Rugg, Rachelle Ianniello, Valerie Solli, Tracey Marble, Susan Kulp and Lu DeJesus.

"And Away We Go" features setting by Von Del Mar, costumes by Johansmeyer, lighting by Jakob Kelsey and sound by Tyler Kittleman. Christina Ronquillo is stage manager.

Now in its twelfth season, Pantochino Productions is widely acclaimed for its innovative, original musical theatre offerings, Summer Theatre Camps, Classes, After School Drama programs and Teen Theatre. The multi Award winning company is recipient of two "Best of Milford" Awards, many Broadway World Connecticut Awards and the Cultural Contribution Award presented by the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Performances of "And Away We Go" are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Seating is cabaret-style and audiences are invited to bring their own food and drink to enjoy during the performance. At the time of this announcement, vaccinations are recommended but not required and the wearing of masks is optional. The Milford Arts Council, The MAC is located at 40 Railroad Avenue in Downtown Milford. Parking is free at showtime in all train station lots. Tickets are available online at www.pantochino.com. Note, tickets are not available at the Milford Arts Council.