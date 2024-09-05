News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Palace Theater's 24-25 Season to go on Sale Next Week

The season will feature Hocus Pocus Live!, Deepak Chopra, The Cher Show and much more.

Sep. 05, 2024
Palace Theater's 24-25 Season to go on Sale Next Week Image
On Monday, September 9th, tickets for all shows and concerts in the Palace Theater’s 2024-2025 20th Anniversary Season will be available to the public. This season marks twenty years since the Palace Theater reopened in 2004, after completing a 30-million-dollar renovation. The award-winning line-up brings the best of Broadway and world-class performers to Waterbury, continuing the Palace’s tradition of offering the highest quality live entertainment in the most elegant setting in Connecticut!
 
The Palace’s exciting Broadway shows offer something for everyone this season, with the modernized mythology of Hadestown, contemporary stories like Come From Away and Dear Evan Hansen, the beloved romantic comedy Mystic Pizza, the story of a musical icon in The Cher Show, and everyone’s favorite wacky family, The Addams Family. The season also brings comedians, concerts, and speakers to Waterbury, including world-renowned violinist Itzhak Perlman, salsa legend Gilberto Santa Rosa, multi-talented singer-storyteller John O’Hurley (who played Mr. Peterman on Seinfeld), and New York Times bestselling authors Dr. Deepak Chopra and Fiona Davis.
 
The Palace also serves as the area’s most intimate jazz club and offers a thoughtfully curated collection of smaller presentations designed to entertain, educate, and inspire in the newly reimagined Spotlight Series.
 
Tickets are on sale beginning September 9th to most shows and may be purchased online at palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St.
 
Shows are added continuously throughout the season, so patrons are encouraged to check the website often.
 
The 2024-2025 lineup Includes:

FALL 2024

September 7                         “I Wrote That!” Author Talk: Susan Granger
September 12                      Deepak Chopra
September 13                      Jazz: Yoko Miwa Trio
September 14                      Immigrant Stories: Neema Syovata
September 17                    2nd Act: Carol Ziske
September 22                    Litchfield Jazz presents Jazz Brunch with Eddie Allen Quintet
September 27                    Jazz: Jim Royle’s Caribbean Connection
October 3-6                          Hadestown
October 11                            Bored Teachers: The Struggle Is Real
October 11                         Jazz: Litchfield Jazz presents Matt & Atla DeChamplain
October 12                            Anthony Rodia: Totally Relatable Tour
October 18                            Gilberto Santa Rosa
October 19                            Itzhak Perlman in Recital
October 25                            Jazz: Rico Jones Quartet
October 26                            John O’Hurley: A Man with Standards
October 30                            Hocus Pocus Live!
November 2                       “I Wrote That!” Author Talk: Fiona Davis
November 3                       Drag at the Poli Halloween Brunch
November 6                       “I Wrote That!” Author Talk: Maria Sanchez
November 9                       Table Reading: “Quentin – A Roosevelt Musical”
November 15                     Jazz: Litchfield Jazz presents The Kris Allen Trio
November 16                       Italian Bred with Candace Guardino
November 29                     Jazz: Duke Robillard & The Gerry Beaudoin Trio
December 6                          The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight
December 7                          Woodbury Ballet presents The Nutcracker
December 13                     Jazz: Noa Fort Quartet
December 14                        The Sleeping Beauty Ballet
December 28                        Shen Yun              
 

SPRING 2024

January 17–18                      The Addams Family: A Musical
January 25                            In Conversation with the Sopranos
January 25                          Table Reading: 4 a.m. Friends
February 4                          “I Wrote That!” Author Talk: Chris Belden
February 28-March 1      The Cher Show
March 4                               2nd Act: Bob Tansley
March 15                               Back to the Future in Concert with the Waterbury Symphony Orchestra
March 29                             Tragedy to Triumph: Herstories of Hope
April 1                                   2nd Act: Charles Monagan
April 4-5                                Come From Away
April 25-27                            Dear Evan Hansen
May 7                                     2nd Act: Bob Sagendorf
May 20                                 Immigrant Stories: Luis Reyes
June 6                                    Menopause the Musical 2: Cruisin Through ‘The Change’®
June 14                                One Vision of Queen
June 20-22                         Mystic Pizza
 




