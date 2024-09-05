Palace Theater's 24-25 Season to go on Sale Next Week

The season will feature Hocus Pocus Live!, Deepak Chopra, The Cher Show and much more.
On Monday, September 9th, tickets for all shows and concerts in the Palace Theater’s 2024-2025 20th Anniversary Season will be available to the public. This season marks twenty years since the Palace Theater reopened in 2004, after completing a 30-million-dollar renovation. The award-winning line-up brings the best of Broadway and world-class performers to Waterbury, continuing the Palace’s tradition of offering the highest quality live entertainment in the most elegant setting in Connecticut!
The Palace’s exciting Broadway shows offer something for everyone this season, with the modernized mythology of Hadestown, contemporary stories like Come From Away and Dear Evan Hansen, the beloved romantic comedy Mystic Pizza, the story of a musical icon in The Cher Show, and everyone’s favorite wacky family, The Addams Family. The season also brings comedians, concerts, and speakers to Waterbury, including world-renowned violinist Itzhak Perlman, salsa legend Gilberto Santa Rosa, multi-talented singer-storyteller John O’Hurley (who played Mr. Peterman on Seinfeld), and New York Times bestselling authors Dr. Deepak Chopra and Fiona Davis.
The Palace also serves as the area’s most intimate jazz club and offers a thoughtfully curated collection of smaller presentations designed to entertain, educate, and inspire in the newly reimagined Spotlight Series.
Tickets are on sale beginning September 9th to most shows and may be purchased online at palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St.
Shows are added continuously throughout the season, so patrons are encouraged to check the website often.
The 2024-2025 lineup Includes:
September 7 “I Wrote That!” Author Talk: Susan Granger
September 12 Deepak Chopra
September 13 Jazz: Yoko Miwa Trio
September 14 Immigrant Stories: Neema Syovata
September 17 2nd Act: Carol Ziske
September 22 Litchfield Jazz presents Jazz Brunch with Eddie Allen Quintet
September 27 Jazz: Jim Royle’s Caribbean Connection
October 3-6 Hadestown
October 11 Bored Teachers: The Struggle Is Real
October 11 Jazz: Litchfield Jazz presents Matt & Atla DeChamplain
October 12 Anthony Rodia: Totally Relatable Tour
October 18 Gilberto Santa Rosa
October 19 Itzhak Perlman in Recital
October 25 Jazz: Rico Jones Quartet
October 26 John O’Hurley: A Man with Standards
October 30 Hocus Pocus Live!
November 2 “I Wrote That!” Author Talk: Fiona Davis
November 3 Drag at the Poli Halloween Brunch
November 6 “I Wrote That!” Author Talk: Maria Sanchez
November 9 Table Reading: “Quentin – A Roosevelt Musical”
November 15 Jazz: Litchfield Jazz presents The Kris Allen Trio
November 16 Italian Bred with Candace Guardino
November 29 Jazz: Duke Robillard & The Gerry Beaudoin Trio
December 6 The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight
December 7 Woodbury Ballet presents The Nutcracker
December 13 Jazz: Noa Fort Quartet
December 14 The Sleeping Beauty Ballet
December 28 Shen Yun
January 17–18 The Addams Family: A Musical
January 25 In Conversation with the Sopranos
January 25 Table Reading: 4 a.m. Friends
February 4 “I Wrote That!” Author Talk: Chris Belden
February 28-March 1 The Cher Show
March 4 2nd Act: Bob Tansley
March 15 Back to the Future in Concert with the Waterbury Symphony Orchestra
March 29 Tragedy to Triumph: Herstories of Hope
April 1 2nd Act: Charles Monagan
April 4-5 Come From Away
April 25-27 Dear Evan Hansen
May 7 2nd Act: Bob Sagendorf
May 20 Immigrant Stories: Luis Reyes
June 6 Menopause the Musical 2: Cruisin Through ‘The Change’®
June 14 One Vision of Queen
June 20-22 Mystic Pizza
