Palace Theater's 24-25 Season to go on Sale Next Week

On Monday, September 9th, tickets for all shows and concerts in the Palace Theater’s 2024-2025 20th Anniversary Season will be available to the public. This season marks twenty years since the Palace Theater reopened in 2004, after completing a 30-million-dollar renovation. The award-winning line-up brings the best of Broadway and world-class performers to Waterbury, continuing the Palace’s tradition of offering the highest quality live entertainment in the most elegant setting in Connecticut!



The Palace’s exciting Broadway shows offer something for everyone this season, with the modernized mythology of Hadestown, contemporary stories like Come From Away and Dear Evan Hansen, the beloved romantic comedy Mystic Pizza, the story of a musical icon in The Cher Show, and everyone’s favorite wacky family, The Addams Family. The season also brings comedians, concerts, and speakers to Waterbury, including world-renowned violinist Itzhak Perlman, salsa legend Gilberto Santa Rosa, multi-talented singer-storyteller John O’Hurley (who played Mr. Peterman on Seinfeld), and New York Times bestselling authors Dr. Deepak Chopra and Fiona Davis.



The Palace also serves as the area’s most intimate jazz club and offers a thoughtfully curated collection of smaller presentations designed to entertain, educate, and inspire in the newly reimagined Spotlight Series.



Tickets are on sale beginning September 9th to most shows and may be purchased online at palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St.



Shows are added continuously throughout the season, so patrons are encouraged to check the website often.



The 2024-2025 lineup Includes:

FALL 2024

September 7 “I Wrote That!” Author Talk: Susan Granger

September 12 Deepak Chopra

September 13 Jazz: Yoko Miwa Trio

September 14 Immigrant Stories: Neema Syovata

September 17 2nd Act: Carol Ziske

September 22 Litchfield Jazz presents Jazz Brunch with Eddie Allen Quintet

September 27 Jazz: Jim Royle’s Caribbean Connection

October 3-6 Hadestown

October 11 Bored Teachers: The Struggle Is Real

October 11 Jazz: Litchfield Jazz presents Matt & Atla DeChamplain

October 12 Anthony Rodia: Totally Relatable Tour

October 18 Gilberto Santa Rosa

October 19 Itzhak Perlman in Recital

October 25 Jazz: Rico Jones Quartet

October 26 John O’Hurley: A Man with Standards

October 30 Hocus Pocus Live!

November 2 “I Wrote That!” Author Talk: Fiona Davis

November 3 Drag at the Poli Halloween Brunch

November 6 “I Wrote That!” Author Talk: Maria Sanchez

November 9 Table Reading: “Quentin – A Roosevelt Musical”

November 15 Jazz: Litchfield Jazz presents The Kris Allen Trio

November 16 Italian Bred with Candace Guardino

November 29 Jazz: Duke Robillard & The Gerry Beaudoin Trio

December 6 The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight

December 7 Woodbury Ballet presents The Nutcracker

December 13 Jazz: Noa Fort Quartet

December 14 The Sleeping Beauty Ballet

December 28 Shen Yun



SPRING 2024

January 17–18 The Addams Family: A Musical

January 25 In Conversation with the Sopranos

January 25 Table Reading: 4 a.m. Friends

February 4 “I Wrote That!” Author Talk: Chris Belden

February 28-March 1 The Cher Show

March 4 2nd Act: Bob Tansley

March 15 Back to the Future in Concert with the Waterbury Symphony Orchestra

March 29 Tragedy to Triumph: Herstories of Hope

April 1 2nd Act: Charles Monagan

April 4-5 Come From Away

April 25-27 Dear Evan Hansen

May 7 2nd Act: Bob Sagendorf

May 20 Immigrant Stories: Luis Reyes

June 6 Menopause the Musical 2: Cruisin Through ‘The Change’®

June 14 One Vision of Queen

June 20-22 Mystic Pizza



