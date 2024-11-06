New York Events Set for 100th Birthday of Geraldine Page

Yale has announced a very special 'Mondays at Beinecke' online talk discussing Geraldine Page’s cultural impact will take place and more.
The actress and writer Angelica Page will celebrate the centennial of her mother, Geraldine Page (November 22, 1924 - June 13, 1987), in association with Yale University’s Beinecke Library which holds the Geraldine Page Papers, with a range of events celebrating the legendary actress’ life and career, including the launch of the North American tour of Turning Page, Angelica Page’s acclaimed solo show.
Geraldine Page was a generational force in American cinema, theater, and television, celebrated for her extraordinary talent and depth as an actress. Known for her emotive power and nuanced performances, she brought a singular intensity to every role, including her Oscar-winning performance in The Trip to Bountiful and unforgettable turns in Sweet Bird of Youth and Interiors. Over her four-decade career, Page earned a record-breaking eight Academy Award nominations, also for Hondo, Summer and Smoke, You’re a Big Boy Now, Pete ‘n’ Tillie, and The Pope of Greenwich Village, establishing her as one of the most respected actresses of her time. Page’s work, marked by her dedication to character authenticity and her seamless blend of vulnerability and strength, has left an indelible impact on American pop culture, inspiring countless actors and filmmakers. When F. Murray Abraham announced her as winner of the Best Actress Oscar in 1986, he said, "I consider this woman the greatest actress in the English-speaking language.”
To help mark the centennial, Yale has announced a very special “Mondays at Beinecke” online talk discussing Geraldine Page’s cultural impact on November 11, featuring writer and theater critic Hilton Als, Academy Award-winning actress Estelle Parsons, and Angelica Page. Yale Film Archive will also be presenting a Geraldine Page film series: “Page 100,” with free screenings throughout November. On November 17, Angelica Page will introduce that afternoon’s film, “The Beguiled” (35mm print from the Harvard Film Archive), and will be available afterward for a Q&A.
Angelica Page will launched the North American tour of her critically acclaimed solo show, Turning Page, on November 1, in Alamos, Mexico, to celebrate the opening of La Casa de la Señora, a Geraldine Page Museum and Guest House. The tour will include a site-specific, one-night-only, immersive performance in New York City, to benefit TORN PAGE and OPENING ACT, on November 25. She will also be performing in her mother’s birthplace Kirksville, Mo on Nov 13th, as well as in a growing number of cities.
Additional upcoming events celebrating Geraldine Page at New York’s Film Forum and the Broadway Museum will be announced shortly. Angelica Page’s memoir, A DELICIOUS LIFE: Growing up with Geraldine Page, will be published next year.
Yale University’s Geraldine Page Papers are an expansive collection of personal and professional correspondence, love letters, previously missing diaries, annotated scripts, photographs, memorabilia, personal artwork, and more documenting Geraldine Page's personal life and career.
Videos