New Immersive Audio-Visual Experience LUMERIA Announced At The Warner Theatre

Prepare to be dazzled by a new immersive audio-visual experience at the Warner Theatre, where the arts surround you.

From June 21st through June 23rd, community members are invited to explore “Lumaria,” a vivid fantasia of animation and dance videos projected from floor to ceiling across towering ribbons of fabric inside the Warner's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.

The weekend promises to have events for visitors of all ages starting with “Lumaria Happy Hour” on Friday, June 21st, from 5-8 PM. Relax and purchase a glowing cocktail while listening to live performances by Electric Cellist, Jonathan Moore.

On Saturday, June 22nd, experience “Lumaria Yoga” from 10-11 AM, taught by Nutmeg Ballet's Artistic Director/Executive Officer, Victoria Mazzarelli. Also on Saturday, June 22nd from 11:30 AM-12:30 PM visitors ages 13+ can take part in an intermediate/advanced Dance Class taught by Garet Wierdsma of Garet&Co Contemporary Dance Company, followed by an open exhibit from 2-5 PM. Sunday, June 23rd, offers “Lumaria Family Hours” from 12-2 PM with live music, puppetry, and free glow sticks for kids, plus another chance to explore the exhibit from 2-5 PM.

Created by filmmaker and digital artist Ryan Glista, featuring stunning animation by Kristen Stambolic and vibrant dance by Carolyn Paine and Giovana Sánchez. Originally showcased in RiseUP for Art's Electric Jungle, co-created with Mercury, “Lumaria” promises to transport visitors into a mesmerizing world of color and light.

“We are thrilled to bring ‘Lumaria' to Torrington,” says Warner Theatre Co-Executive Director Patrick Langevin. “This is an opportunity for all ages in our community to experience cutting-edge digital art in an interactive and fun environment. We can't wait for everyone to experience the magic and inspiration of ‘Lumaria.'”

Each event for “Lumaria” is ticketed, prices range from $5.00 - $25.00 and can be purchased at warnertheatre.org by phone at (860) 489-7180.

Lumaria Happy Hour

Friday June 21st, 5-8pm

$15 ticket

Relax to live music by Electric Cellist, Johnathan Moore in the immersive exhibit space. Glowing cocktail menu, beer, wine & soda available for purchase at the bar.

Jonathan Moore is a gifted musician and composer from New Haven, CT. He has played with the New Haven Symphony Orchestra as a soloist, The Shubert Theatre, the International Festival of Arts & Ideas, New York's Guggenheim Museum, and Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall. Moore describes his music as “unorthodox cello,” with influences incorporating gospel, jazz, classical, and funk and arrangements that use live-looping to create a dynamic, symphonic sound.

Lumaria Yoga

Saturday June 22nd, 10-11am

$25 Ticket

An all-levels adult yoga flow class held in the immersive exhibit space. This unique wellness and mindfulness experience will allow plenty of time to meditate, stretch, and move among the visual inspirations. Participants are encouraged to film and take photos of themselves in the space. Please bring your own mat.

Taught by Victoria Mazzarelli.

Victoria currently serves as The Nutmeg Ballet's Artistic Director/Executive Officer. She danced professionally with Basel Ballet in Switzerland, Frankfurt Ballet, and the Zurich Ballet. After retiring from the stage, she created a unique yoga/dance flow class which she has taught for over a decade at Nutmeg as well as Charym and Winvian.

Lumaria Dance Class

Saturday June 22nd, 11:30am-12:30pm

$25 Ticket

Open to students aged 13+, this intermediate/advanced contemporary dance class will start with warm up focusing on breath and build to technical exercises using control and balance-all using the awe-inspiring visuals of the exhibit as inspiration. The class will culminate in a choreographed combination during which participants are encouraged to film themselves dancing in the space.

Taught by Garet Wierdsma

Garet Wierdsma is the creator and director of the CT-based Garet&Co Contemporary Dance Company. Garet holds a BFA in Dance from NYU Tisch, and is a Choreography Fellowship Recipient for Sacred Heart University and the Young Choreographers Festival in NYC. Garet's work has been showcased at Symphony Space, Ailey Citigroup Theatre, and The Warner Theatre. She also teaches at several schools throughout CT.

Experience Lumaria

Saturday June 22nd, 2pm-5pm

Sunday June 23, 2pm-5pm

$5 ticket

Explore the immersive art exhibit on your own time. Guests are invited to move through the layers, pause and reflect in our unique seating, take photos and videos, and enjoy the looping musical and visual journey.

Lumaria Family Hours

Sunday June 23rd, 12-2pm

$20 ticket, Kids are free when accompanied by an adult

Bring your whole family to explore and experience live music, craft experience, puppet performance and immersive video art together. This is a time for kids of all ages to move, touch, and be inspired by the colors, music and dance videos in the space. Free glow sticks!

Live Music performance from 12pm-2pm by electronic musician and Guitarist, Aphelyon.

Adam Barley/Aphelyon, is a music producer, guitarist, touring musician, and music educator. His compositions are a soulful journey of trip-hop electronica fused with live instrument improvisation. "Barley aims for the stratosphere and gets there," says Charleston City Paper. His hyp-notic beats, deep guitar work, melodic soundscapes and seamless live mixing create a fresh and engaging live experience.

ABOUT THE WARNER THEATRE

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community.

