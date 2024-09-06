Music Theatre of Connecticut's 38th Season Debuts with MASTER CLASS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Music Theatre of Connecticut (MTC) MainStage, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre company, will open its 38th MainStage Season with Terrence McNally's Master Class. This compelling drama, winner of the 1996 Tony Award for Best Play, offers a riveting portrayal of the legendary opera singer Maria Callas as she navigates a master class filled with sharp wit, deep emotion, and unflinching honesty. The production runs from September 13th through the 29th, with performances on Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm, Sundays at 2pm, and, new to MTC, two Thursday performances on September 19th and 26th at 7pm.

Master Class delves into the life of Maria Callas, an opera superstar whose larger-than-life persona and immense talent left an indelible mark on the world of music. As Callas conducts a vocal master class, she shares with her students not just her technical expertise but also the personal memories that shaped her career. The audience is drawn into a captivating exploration of Callas's tumultuous journey, from her meteoric rise to the challenges of love, loss, and the relentless pursuit of artistic perfection.

Master Class stars Irene Glezos (Long Wharf: In the Heart of America, MTC- Master Class (nominated for CT Critics Circle Award)) as Maria Callas, Constantine Pappas (B’way: Harmony, Nat’l Tour: The Phantom of the Opera) as Tony, Heidi Giberson (B’way: Cinderella, Les Miserables) as Sharon, Jim Schilling (Regional: Hamlet with Tony Roberts, South Pacific with Jamie Farr) as the Stagehand, Emily Solo (ACT- Sunset Boulevard, MTC- Jersey Boys) as Sophie, and Zachary Anderson (NYTF: Prairie Fire, Workshop: The Troupe) as Manny.

Master Class is directed by Kevin Connors, with stage management by Abbey Murray. The creative team includes sound design by Jon Damast, lighting design by RJ Romeo, costume design by Diane Vanderkroef, prop design by Arielle Silbert, and scenic design by April M. Bartlett.

Ticket prices range from $45-$60 plus fees and can be purchased online at www.musictheatreofct.com/master-class or over the phone at (203) 454-3883. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave in Norwalk, CT. A special Opening Night performance will be held on Saturday, September 14th at 8:00pm.

MTC MainStage extends its heartfelt thanks to its season sponsors, the Kaplan Girls Music Fund, The Burry Fredrik Foundation, The Schnurmacher Foundation, and the State of Connecticut DECD/COA.





Comments