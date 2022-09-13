Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Milford Arts Council Kicks Off Eastbound Theatre's 29th Season With THE REALISTIC JONESES

The production opens at The MAC on September 23rd and runs weekends through October 9th.

Sep. 13, 2022  

Eastbound Theatre, a division of the Milford Arts Council has announced the first show of its 29th season, The Realistic Joneses by Will Eno. Directed by CJ Nolan, the production opens at The MAC on September 23rd and runs weekends through October 9th.

Will Eno is an award-winning American playwright. His play, Thom Pain (based on nothing), was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama in 2005. He has also been the recipient of the Guggenheim Fellowship, the Helen Merrill Fellowship and the Edward Albee Foundation Fellowship, and in 2012 Eno received the PEN/Laura Pels International Foundation for Theatre Award. The Realistic Joneses received a Drama Desk Special Award in 2014.

In The Realistic Joneses, Bob Jones and his wife Jennifer meet their new next-door neighbors, John and Pony Jones. They discuss their lives, giving an inside look at the people who live next door, the truths we think we know, and the secrets we never imagined we all might share.

Director CJ Nolan says "After reading the script of The Realistic Jones I immediately brought a group of my friends together to do a staged reading. We loved it and the audience loved it. The play is very funny because the characters' rhythms are unique, each one coming with a different perspective. A great deal of that comes from each of them trying to avoid the situation in which both couples find themselves. Thus the four people in the play seem to be both reaching out and hiding at the same time, making what seems simple far more complex. It's a great ensemble piece, which I think the audience will find both fun and moving."

The cast of The Realistic Joneses features Ann Kinner of Westport, Emily Ramsey of Trumbull, Matt Simmons of Milford, and David Victor of Stratford.


