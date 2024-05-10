Elm Shakespeare Company Presents THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tonight and tomorrow, Elm Shakespeare Company's Teen Troupe presents a unique opportunity to witness the budding talent of Greater New Haven's youth in their latest production, "The Two Gentlemen of Verona."

Directed by Sarah Jo Provost and Benjamin Curns, this performance is not just a routine staging of a classic Shakespeare play—it's a showcase of the passion and prowess of the local teen actors who are quickly becoming the talk of the town.

This iteration of "The Two Gentlemen of Verona" offers a fresh take on Shakespeare's tale of friendship, betrayal, and reconciliation, infused with the vibrant energy of its young cast. The play revolves around the adventures of Valentine and Proteus as they navigate the complexities of love and loyalty. The production gains additional depth from its dual casting of Proteus, allowing two young actors to share the spotlight, each bringing their unique interpretation to this pivotal role.

Sarah Bowles, Elm Shakespeare's Director of Education, emphasizes the importance of this approach: “This team is made up of students who have been with us for several shows, joining with a handful of actors new to our group. We have two actors playing the role of Proteus- for two reasons: to share the line count, and to give two actors the rich experience of playing this epic leading role, instead of just one. We are proud to be a non-competitive Troupe, working as a team to present this wild story- one of Shakespeare's more rarely seen selections. So, if you need to cross this one off your list, don't miss it!”

The performances are scheduled for May 10 at 7 PM, and May 11 at 2 PM and 7 PM, at the SCSU Lyman Center's Black Box theatre. With only a few shows scheduled, tonight's opening is a must-see for those who appreciate the arts and are eager to support the next generation of actors.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased at the Elm Shakespeare website, offering a perfect chance for community members to engage with and support the arts in a meaningful way, while enjoying a night of high-quality theater produced by the stars of tomorrow. Anyone under 21 can attend the performance at no cost.

Don't miss out on this enchanting evening where Greater New Haven's teens bring Shakespeare's enduring words to life with fresh enthusiasm and remarkable talent.

About Elm Shakespeare Company

Elm Shakespeare Company is dedicated to bringing the works of William Shakespeare to life for modern audiences. Through innovative productions, educational programs, and community engagement, Elm Shakespeare continues to inspire, challenge, and entertain audiences of all backgrounds, bringing the community together through Shakespeare. www.ElmShakespeare.org.

