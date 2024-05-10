Mark Twain's THE DIARIES OF ADAM AND EVE To Play Branford's Legacy Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Legacy Theatre will kick off their 2024 Mainstage Season with David Birney's entertaining adaptation of Mark Twain's The Diaries of Adam and Eve. The production is set to run May 30-June 16, with performances Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm, and Sundays at 2pm, with additional performances on Saturday, June 1 and Saturday, June 15 at 8pm, and Thursday June 6 at 2pm.

Mark Twain's The Diaries of Adam and Eve is the portrait of two very unusual people: those first lovers who met under rather complicated circumstances and found a way to build a life together. Written through the eyes of America's greatest humorist, Mark Twain's story set within the Garden of Eden bursts with wit, laughter, and the lyric poignance of the first love and the first loss, taking audiences on a delightful journey of self-discovery and exploration.

The production is set to star Rod Brogan and Mariah Sage in the titular roles. Brogan starred as series regular Chip Russell in the first season of the CBS sitcom Major Dad and as bad guy Tripp Tucker on the ABC soap opera One Life to Live. Sage has been seen on the Legacy stage in productions such as last season's hit comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong, and the comedy-thriller Deathtrap, and is a professional actor/acting coach based in New Haven with more than 20 years of performance experience. Jonathan Onyango and Christine Voytko serve as understudies for the production.

Legacy is partnering with the Mark Twain House and Museum for the production, and the team at the Twain House will present a talkback in collaboration with the theatre on Thursday, June 13 following the 7pm performance. Performance attendees are welcome to stay after that evening's show to learn more about Twain and his wife, Livy, as well as the history of Mark Twain's The Diaries of Adam and Eve, concluding with a Q&A with audience members.

"We're very happy to partner with the historic Mark Twain House in Hartford for this production," said Jeff Provost, Legacy's Managing Director. "Connecticut was Twain's home for nearly two decades and he died here in our state. To hear his words, written in two separate literary pieces and at different times in his life, come together so beautifully (in Birney's adaptation) on our Legacy stage is both a thrill and an honor."

Tickets for Mark Twain's The Diaries of Adam and Eve are on sale now and can be purchased through the Box Office (203.315.1901) or Legacy's website, LegacyTheatreCT.org. The Box Office is open Monday-Friday, 10am-3pm on non-performance days. For a full schedule of Box Office hours and performances, please visit Legacy's website. Mark Twain's The Diaries of Adam and Eve is sponsored by Branford Coworking and WSHU Public Radio, and Legacy Theatre's 2024 Mainstage Season is sponsored by Atlas Healthcare. The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT, at 128 Thimble Islands Road. The Legacy Theatre is committed to providing live theatre and related programming that is accessible to the widest possible audience. Full accessibility and accommodations details can be found on Legacy's website or by calling the Box Office.

Comments