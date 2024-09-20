Mentalist Brian Imbus Presents MIRACLES OF THE MIND At The Mark Twain House & Museum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Internationally-renowned Mentalist Brian Imbus brings his baffling and mind-blowing evening "Miracles of the Mind" to The Mark Twain House & Museum on Saturday, October 5 at 7pm for one show only.

Brian Imbus is an award-winning entertainer that has become one of the most requested Mentalists in the United States. He has performed for thousands of colleges, professional organizations, and high profile events for over 20 years. Brian's unique blend of illusion, humor, and "Mind Magic" will leave the audience wondering how he got into their heads! In this amazing and unique stage performance, Brian will engage every single member of the audience within 30 seconds of the show. Imaginations are wowed, thoughts are captured, and minds are read. Prepare to be mystified!

Tickets are on sale now with pricing set at $40 for VIP seating, $30 for general admission, and $25 for MTH&M Members. To register, visit MarkTwainHouse.org/Events/. The Mark Twain House & Museum is located at 351 Farmington Avenue in Hartford, CT.

﻿About The Mark Twain House & Museum:

The Mark Twain House & Museum is the restored Hartford, Connecticut home where American author Samuel Clemens -- Mark Twain -- and his family lived from 1874 to 1891. Twain wrote his most important works, including Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, and A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court, during the years he lived there. In addition to providing tours of Twain's restored home, a National Historic Landmark, the institution offers activities and education programs that illuminate Twain's literary legacy and provide information about his life and times.

Activities at The Mark Twain House & Museum are made possible in part by support from State of CT Department of Economic & Community Development, Office of the Arts; Ensworth Charitable Foundation, Bank of America, N.A., Trustee; The Hartford; The Mark Twain Foundation; National Endowment for the Humanities; Travelers Foundation and the Greater Hartford Arts Council. The Mark Twain House & Museum is located at 351 Farmington Avenue in Hartford and is open every day from 9:30am to 5:30pm. For more information call 860-247-0998 or visit marktwainhouse.org.

